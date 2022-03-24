Warner Bros. has released a deleted interrogation scene from “The Batman” featuring Barry Keoghan’s the Joker. The deleted scene takes place at Arkham Asylum. Watch the embed above.

Matt Reeves first tweeted a picture on Thursday from the scene, which links to the rataalada portal set up by the Riddler in the film.

Once inside, there are three riddles you must solve before watching the five-minute scene.

“Almost our anniversary, isn’t it?” The Joker says to Batman in the scene.

Warner Bros./DC’s “The Batman” has reached the $300 million mark at the domestic box office after adding $36.8 million in its third weekend, keeping it atop the box office charts.

Previously, TheWrap attended a screening of “The Batman” held on the Warner Bros. lot earlier in February, and afterward, there was a Q&A with Pattinson, director Matt Reeves, Zoë Kravitz (who plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman) and producer Dylan Clark. One of the first questions from the audience involved the scene at the end of the film and who, exactly, the character was.

“Who do you think he is? The unseen prisoner …” Reeves began. “He’s who you think he is. That’s who he is.” So there you have it: official confirmation that Keoghan (who had memorable roles in “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “Eternals”) is, indeed, the Joker. What is perhaps interesting is that they were testing the movie, as recently as a few months ago, without the Joker cameo. It’s unclear if this was just to throw test audiences off the scent (and prevent leaks online) but clearly, a no-Joker version was definitely an option.

Reeves went on to explain how this version of the Joker character is very much born out of the story he was trying to tell with “The Batman.” “The thing about the movie is, it isn’t a Batman origin story but it is an origin story for every rogues gallery character that you come across,” Reeves said. “Selina Kyle is not yet the Catwoman and the Penguin is not yet the kingpin, and the character you’re referring to is not yet the character you’re referring to, but it is, in fact, him.” In other words: he’s got a ways to go before he’s leaving playing cards at crimes and unleashing poison gas in Gotham, but it’s still the Joker we know and love.

Spoiler Warning! The answers to the three riddles that allow you to access the deleted scene are as follows:

Q – It’s not a joke, but sometimes you need to shout it twice to really mean it.

A – ha

Q – To wit: a wild card in the truest sense.

A – Joker

Q – Once you’ve been set up, it hits you at the end. Straight on.

A – punchline