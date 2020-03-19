Ben Affleck’s ‘The Way Back’ to Be Available on Digital March 24

The film will cost $19.99 to own

| March 19, 2020 @ 5:17 PM Last Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 6:19 PM
The Way Back

Richard Foreman/Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. will make the latest Ben Affleck film, “The Way Back,” available via digital in the U.S. and Canada on March 24, with international markets to follow, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. chairman Toby Emmerich announced Thursday.

“With audiences largely unable to view films in theatrical release under current circumstances, we have decided to provide the alternative of early digital ownership of our currently released titles to people looking for great entertainment options,” Emmerich said in a statement to TheWrap. “So, while we remain big fans of the theatrical experience and hope audiences are able to return to cinemas in the near future, we understand that these are challenging times and offering this option simply makes sense.”

“The Way Back” will be available to own in high-definition and standard-definition from select digital retailers, including Prime Video (U.S. only), Apple TV, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, DirecTV, FandangoNOW, PlayStation, Vudu, Microsoft Store on Xbox and Windows, and others for the suggested retail price of $19.99.

As previously announced, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Birds of Prey” will also be available on digital March 24 in the U.S. and Canada, with international markets to follow.

“The Way Back” stars Affleck as Jack Cunningham, a former high school basketball phenom struggling with alcohol addiction and gets the opportunity to coach his old high school team. In trying to get them back on the winning path, he might be able to find his own redemption.

Gordon Gray, Jennifer Todd, Gavin O’Connor and Ravi Mehta produced the film, from a screenplay written by Brad Ingelsby. Robert J. Dohrmann, Brad Ingelsby, Kevin McCormick, Mark Ciardi, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Kaitlyn Taafe Cronholm and Madison Ainley serve as executive producers.

“No Time to Die,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

