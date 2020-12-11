WarnerMedia Concludes ‘Justice League’ Investigation With Vague ‘Remedial Action’

In a statement quietly released Friday night, WarnerMedia said that it has concluded its investigation into accusations by actor Ray Fisher of inappropriate conduct during the production of “Justice League” and that “remedial action” was taken. Though the company declined to clarify what that means.

“WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,” WarnerMedia said in the statement, released just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday. The company didn’t refer with any specificity to the substance of the investigation, nor did it explain what “remedial action” refers to. When asked for further clarification, a spokesperson said: “Please know that we are not providing any additional information beyond the statement.”

Meanwhile, in a statement of his own released shortly after, Fisher said that “there are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found,” but suggested he is aware of how the investigation concluded and is on board with it:

“The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today:

- The investigation of Justice League is now complete.

- It has lead to remedial action.

(Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.)

- And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation):

‘WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.’

There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found.

Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey.

We are on our way.

More soon.”

Fisher’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

Fisher, who played Cyborg in the “justice League,” publicly accused the film’s credited director, Joss Whedon, of “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior on set back in July, and said Whedon’s behavior was enabled by then-DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns, and by Jon Berg, former co-president of production at WB. Berg left the company in December 2017 as part of a “restructuring,” while Johns stepped down 7 months later.

Warner Bros. launched the just-concluded independent investigation in mid-August, a move Fisher initially celebrated. But in October he criticized the company on Twitter, saying: “After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not.”

In a counter-statement later that day, Warner Bros. denied the accusation against Hamada and said that Fisher had never actually accused anyone of “actionable conduct,” and also that he has refused to speak to the investigator despite multiple attempts to reach him.

Later in October, Fisher told Forbes: “Prior to Justice League’s reshoot process, blatantly racist conversations were had and entertained–on multiple occasions–by former and current top level executives at Warner Bros. Pictures.”

