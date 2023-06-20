Warren Leight has had a lot of experience thinking up dialogue for criminal defendants, thanks to his many years on multiple “Law & Order” shows. But, according to the former “SVU” showrunner, he’s never written a defendant as “dumb” as Donald Trump.

Leight’s comments come in response to Trump’s latest defense of keeping boxes of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. In a new interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, which aired in part on Monday night, the twice-indicted former president said that he never returned the boxes, even after being subpoenaed, simply because his schedule was too full.

“I never wrote a scene for SVU in which the defendant was this dumb,” Leight tweeted, alongside a clip of Trump’s response.

In full, Trump told Baier: “I wanted to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to NARA yet. And I was very busy, as you’ve sort of seen.”

The twice-impeached former president also appears to lie once again in the clip, claiming that he wasn’t asked to return the classified material and denying that he ever got a subpoena from the Department of Justice.

Leight, who is currently a strike captain for the WGA, first joined “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” in its second season, and became the show’s executive producer and head writer in 2006, until he left in 2008, after its seventh season. Then in 2011, Leight came onto “SVU” as showrunner, left in 2016, but returned in 2019, before the pandemic hit. He exited once more in May 2022.

In all, he’s credited on IMDB with writing more than 200 episodes within the “Law & Order” universe (so, that’s a lot of defendants to write).