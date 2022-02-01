The Washington Football Team is no more. Meet the Washington Commanders – or at least it seems.

Brad Freitas, helicopter reporter for NBC4, captured video of a banner with the apparent team name on it inside the Washington Football Team’s stadium Tuesday night.

The shot slowly zoomed in on the red and gold poster, sporting “Commanders” in gold block print. The bold banner could be seen through a second floor window with ample lighting. Freitas warned his followers with the hashtag #SpoilerAlert.

The D.C.-based NFL team had planned to finally unveiled its new nickname on Wednesday morning, two years after the Dan Snyder-owned franchise dropped the “Redskins” as its nickname. For the last two seasons, the team has simply been called the Washington Football Team.

The term “Redskin” is considered by many to be a racial slur that disparages Native Americans.

Criticism of the team’s nickname had swelled for years; the franchise and its owner Daniel Snyder have resisted changing the name until 2020 amid the protests against systemic racism that were sparked by the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The incident and the nationwide movement that has followed forced a re-examination of cultural sensitivities.

The team finally relented following a request from its largest corporate sponsor, FedEx, whose name adorns its stadium. FedEx added that if the team did not change its name, it would remove its signage from the stadium. Along with FedEx, a group of investors worth more than $600 billion wrote letters to Nike and PepsiCo to encourage them to pressure the team to change its name. Nike removed all “Redskins” merchandise from its online store.

The MLB’s Cleveland Indians also underwent a name change and are now known as the Cleveland Guardians.

The franchise began as the Boston Braves in 1932, before changing its name to the Redskins in 1933. It moved to the nation’s capital in 1937.

The seven other names in consideration for the team included “RedWolves,” “Armada,” “Presidents,” “Brigade,” “Defenders” and “Redhogs.”

Some fans and viewers are skeptical, while others downright do not like the highly possible new name. Many are finding humor in the situation.

In honor of the Redwolves crowd being upset, I’m howling for all my fellow Washington Commanders fans!!! 🪖🏈 pic.twitter.com/axCOxmNtyE — Damien Bartonek 🇺🇦 (@DABartonek) February 1, 2022

The Washington "Commanders" name change just got spoiled by a helicopter reporter 😂



(via @chopper4brad)pic.twitter.com/oJX9XtNa87 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) February 2, 2022

If the name does end up being Washington Commanders, it would only be fitting that they botched the secret by giving NBC Washington unblurred footage. pic.twitter.com/Ho3TeRliGr — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) January 27, 2022