Washington Commanders Stadium Named After Trump? White House Says It ‘Would Surely Be a Beautiful Name’

Donald Trump has reportedly expressed the hope that the Washington Commanders will name the team’s new $3.7 billion stadium after him — an act White House Press Secretary said “would surely be a beautiful” thing to do.

Trump has not directly addressed the rumors, but the news has been widely reported. ESPN noted the outlet spoke with “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.”

TheWrap’s requests for comment to the Washington Commanders were not immediately returned Saturday.

ESPN also reported Karoline Leavett wrote via email Friday, “That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” and that there have been “back-channel communications” between the administration and the ownership group of the team.

Another senior White House source told ESPN, “It’s what the president wants, and it will probably happen.”

Naming the stadium isn’t exactly a decision the team can make. The Commanders own the stadium’s naming rights, which are typically sold to a sponsor, ESPN noted. The decision to put an individual’s name on the arena will likely be left up to the District of Columbia Council, which leases the stadium, and the National Park Service. The new stadium is being built at the old RFK Stadium, which the Park Service manages.

The Council voted 11-2 to approve the stadium, currently titled the RFK Stadium Project, in September. The team is investing $2.7 billion into construction, and the district will add another $1 billion.