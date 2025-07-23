Catherine Rampell Becomes Latest Washington Post Writer to Exit Paper

Another day, another Washington Post writer exiting the paper.

This time it is columnist Catherine Rampell, who said on Wednesday she had accepted a buyout offer from the paper she has worked at for the last 11 years. Rampell has covered a number of topics for WaPo, including politics, economics and public policy.

Some professional news: After 11 years of columnizing at WaPo, I'm taking the buyout.

This is my last column. It is my advice to any other lucky pundits who land a perch like this—11 principles I've aspired to, even if I haven't always achieved them:https://t.co/2QfDjDN0uv — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) July 23, 2025

The 40-year-old writer has also been a frequent critic of President Trump, ripping the president on a number of topics, from his “Liberation Day” tariff plan, which she called “tariffmageddon,” to his “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship” executive order in January. She called the EO the “start of an Orwellian effort to root out wrongthink from government ranks and the private sector.”

Rampell’s exit comes just a few months after she joined MSNBC as a co-host of “The Weekend: Primetime,” and also follows WaPo owner Jeff Bezos’ revamping of the paper’s opinion section to focus on “two key pillars”: personal liberties and free markets.

A number of prominent WaPo staffers left soon after, including opinion editor David Shipley, who resigned immediately. Columnist Ruth Marcus, who had been at the paper for 40 years, quit weeks later, after she said a column “expressing concern” over Bezos’ new direction for the opinion section was “spiked.”

More WaPo staffers have left recently, including columnist Jonathan Capehart, who accepted a buyout on Monday, as well as Dave Jorgenson, WaPo’s “TikTok Guy.”

A person familiar with the newsroom told TheWrap on Monday it would not be surprising to see more people leave the paper this week, as it is offering buyouts to those who do not “feel aligned” with the paper’s “reinvention” through the end of July.