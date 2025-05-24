WaPo Roasted for ‘Blatant Antisemitism’ of Article Asking ‘Where Jews Belong’ After DC Shooting: ‘Wherever I Damn Well Please’

The Washington Post was taken to task Friday afternoon for a column published that morning that many online agreed was antisemitic. The article, titled “For U.S. Jews, D.C. Museum Killings Deepen Resolve – and Fear,” questioned in its subhed and a tweet promoting it — neither of which were edited or deleted at pub time — “where Jews belong” in the aftermath of Wednesday’s shooting.

“The killings of two Israeli Embassy staffers amplify confusion felt since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks about where Jews belong,” the tweet and subhed read, respectively garnering reactions ranging from “what the hell?” to “wherever I damn well please.“

“The fact that this rag is still allowed to exist — both online and in print — is proof-positive that freedom of the press exists … no matter how repugnant,” wrote one reader in response to the Washington Post’s tweet.

"Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel’s subsequent attacks on Gaza, followed by divisions around the world over what had caused the conflict and who was at fault…"



So Hamas attacks, tortures, r*pes, and m**ders innocent… — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) May 23, 2025

On Wednesday evening, two Israeli Embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. while leaving an event for young diplomats.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, was charged for federal and local murder offenses Thursday after confessing to the shooting and, by one eye witness account, proclaiming, “I did this for Gaza,” while exiting the scene. He later echoed the sentiment to police: “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza,” he said, according to the New York Times.

“Our community is reeling. Because of one person’s actions, two families are left to grieve for dreams that will never be realized,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Thursday while announcing the charges.

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable,” she continued. “Senseless acts that take innocent lives are intolerable. We will hold accountable anyone who inflicts harm on our families, our neighbors, the citizens of our nation, or the visitors to our great capital city. We are united in that purpose, and we hold strong against those whose reckless actions claim as victim any part of our community.”

It is in light of that community upheaval that the Washington Post’s clumsily worded column and social media post is especially upsetting its readers. Read more reactions via X below:

Just when you think the Washington Post couldn’t be more antisemitic and hateful, they go and do something like this and completely redeemed themselves pic.twitter.com/5IyoXIJmyZ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 23, 2025

This is outrageous.



Tell us Washington Post, where do the Jews belong? https://t.co/Z9MVtTpMAU — Tobiñ (@CTobin10) May 24, 2025

Yaron was a Christian. Sarah was his girlfriend.



Yaron intended to propose marriage. Sarah died not knowing this.



Sarah was shot and tried to crawl away. The shooter shot her again and again.



What is the Washington Post saying? https://t.co/mfAvbz9lbF — Natasha Montreal (@NatashaMontreal) May 24, 2025