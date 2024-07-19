Washington Post Deletes Post ‘Mischaracterizing’ American-Israeli Hostage Parents 

“When his parents speak publicly, they don’t talk about Israel’s assault on Gaza,” the original post read – which sparked backlash

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 5: The Washington Post Building at One Franklin Square Building on June 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The Washington Post took down a social media post which characterized the parents of an American hostage held in Gaza as ignoring the ongoing military operation. The parents of Omer Neutra attended the RNC this week in an effort to bring attention to those being held captive since Oct. 7. 

“Omer Neutra has been missing since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. When his parents speak publicly, they don’t talk about Israel’s assault on Gaza that has killed over 38,000 Palestinians, according to local officials. Experts have warned of looming famine,” the original social media post by the newspaper read. 

A chyron on the bottom of the screen reads "Gantz postpones news conference after hostage release." A Black man and a white man are shown in a split screen above, both wearing suits.
The post immediately received backlash for asserting that Neutra was missing, not being held captive and that his parents should be advocating on behalf of the civilians in Gaza as well. 

The Post deleted the post, writing that the outlet had “mischaracterized the efforts of Neutra’s parents.”

A new post of the story is now up on the newspaper’s social media accounts with the following caption: 

Though the Post deleted the original social media post, the sentiment still remains throughout the story. 

“When the Neutras speak publicly, they don’t talk about the ferocity of Israel’s counterattack, which has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians and left nearly 90,000 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry,” the story reads.

Protestors wave Palestinian flags on the West Lawn of Columbia University on April 29, 2024 in New York. Student demonstrators at Columbia University, the epicenter of pro-Palestinian protests that have erupted at US colleges, said Monday they would not budge until the school met their demands, defying an ultimatum to disperse or face suspension.
Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

