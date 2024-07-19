Washington Post Deletes Post ‘Mischaracterizing’ American-Israeli Hostage Parents 

The Washington Post took down a social media post which characterized the parents of an American hostage held in Gaza as ignoring the ongoing military operation. The parents of Omer Neutra attended the RNC this week in an effort to bring attention to those being held captive since Oct. 7.

“Omer Neutra has been missing since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. When his parents speak publicly, they don’t talk about Israel’s assault on Gaza that has killed over 38,000 Palestinians, according to local officials. Experts have warned of looming famine,” the original social media post by the newspaper read.

The post immediately received backlash for asserting that Neutra was missing, not being held captive and that his parents should be advocating on behalf of the civilians in Gaza as well.

The Washington Post must terminate executive editor @murraymatt and reporter @jslaternyc for enabling one of the most awful antisemitic headlines I have ever read



The parents of a kidnapped child should not have to advocate on behalf of the child’s kidnappers. These are things that shouldn’t require explanation. pic.twitter.com/E4B8JMdAZD — Russ Latino (@RussLatino) July 19, 2024

The parents of Israeli-American hostage Omer Neutra have one goal: TRYING TO FREE THEIR SON from Hamas captivity.



How could this tweet have been posted? Shame on @WashingtonPost for calling the Neutra’s morality into question. pic.twitter.com/ogx95SfV0C — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) July 19, 2024

Omer Neutra is not missing. He is being held hostage.



The Post deleted the post, writing that the outlet had “mischaracterized the efforts of Neutra’s parents.”

A new post of the story is now up on the newspaper’s social media accounts with the following caption:

Omer Neutra, an American hostage in the Israel-Hamas war, has been missing since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. His parents have mounted a relentless effort to get him released, speaking to anyone who might be able to support their cause. https://t.co/QC1y8OmogZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 19, 2024

Though the Post deleted the original social media post, the sentiment still remains throughout the story.

“When the Neutras speak publicly, they don’t talk about the ferocity of Israel’s counterattack, which has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians and left nearly 90,000 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry,” the story reads.