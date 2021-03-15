The Washington Post has corrected a story on Donald Trump to say he never told a Georgia elections investigator in December to “find the fraud” with regards to the presidential election.

The lengthy correction stated, “Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source.”

It continued, “Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘find the fraud’ or say she would be ‘a national hero’ if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now’ … The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.”

The Jan. 9 story can still be found at its original URL and is now dated March 11 to account for the correction.

The story itself cited “an individual briefed on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the conversation.” The Post also withheld the name of the investigator at the time “because of the risk of threats and harassment directed at election officials.”

This is not to be confused with the Post’s audio recording from Jan. 3 of Trump urging Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to help him overturn the election he lost to President Joe Biden.