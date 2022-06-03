After Washington Post technology writer Taylor Lorenz was criticized on social media for errors in her Thursday column about YouTube content creators’ coverage of the Depp/Heard trial, the newspaper issued a correction on Friday.

The Washington Post did not have a comment beyond the editor’s note on the revised story, which reads:

“The first published version of this story stated incorrectly that Internet influencers Alyte Mazeika and ThatUmbrellaGuy had been contacted for comment before publication. In fact, only Mazeika was asked, via Instagram. After the story was published, The Post continued to seek comment from Mazeika via social media and queried ThatUmbrellaGuy for the first time. During that process, The Post removed the incorrect statement from the story but did not note its removal, a violation of our corrections policy. The story has been updated to note that Mazeika declined to comment for this story and ThatUmbrellaGuy could not be reached for comment. A previous version of this story also inaccurately attributed a quote to Adam Waldman, a lawyer for Johnny Depp. The quote described how he contacted some Internet influencers and has been removed.”

ThatUmbrellaGuy tweeted that Lorenz did not reach out to him before running the story, which included estimates of how much money he made from his pro-Depp videos about the defamation trial.

“Taylor Lorenz wrote an obvious smear piece conflating Depp support with financial gain. She flagrantly ignored the fact I’ve covered this case for year…. she lied about contacting me in The Washington Post and tried covering this up AFTER I called it out publicly,” he wrote on Friday in a series of tweets.

Fox News is asking me for a comment about Taylor Lorenz. I don't talk to the media so I'll say it publicly.



"Taylor Lorenz wrote an obvious smear piece conflating Depp support with financial gain. She flagrantly ignored the fact I've covered this case for year…" 1/? — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) June 3, 2022

Lorenz’s story also referenced Mazeika’s April Business Insider profile, which stated she made as much as $5,000 a week for livestreaming the trial. But Mazeika, whose YouTube channel is called Legal Bytes, told the National Review that Lorenz did not contact her until after being “called out” on Twitter.