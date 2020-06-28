Watch Jennifer Hudson Channel Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’ Teaser Trailer (Video)

Oscar winner plays the Grammy-winning legend in new biopic

| June 28, 2020 @ 6:54 PM Last Updated: June 28, 2020 @ 7:03 PM

Jennifer Hudson channels Aretha Franklin in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic of the late Queen of Soul “Respect,” which debuted Sunday during the BET Awards ceremony.

The film, directed by Tony-nominated director Liesl Tommy in her feature film debut, follows the rise of Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom.

In addition to Hudson, the film also stars Forest Whitaker as her Baptist minister father C.L. Franklin, Audra McDonald as her mother, Barbara Franklin, Marlon Wayans as her first husband, Ted White, Marc Maron as music producer Jerry Wexler, Tituss Burgess as gospel music legend James Cleveland, Saycon Sengbloh as sister Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as gospel singer Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as young Aretha, Tate Donovan as record producer John Hammond and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Also Read: Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' Pushed Back 2 Months for Christmas Release

Tracey Scott Wilson wrote the screenplay from a story by Callie Khouri (“Thelma & Louise”) and Wilso . Wilson and Tommy have worked together creatively since the 2009 play “The Good Negro” written by Wilson, directed by Tommy at New York City’s Public Theater. Wilson was a writer on FX’s “The Americans,” which garnered her a Peabody Award as well as Emmy and WGA Award nominations.

MGM aims to release “Respect” in theaters in December for awards consideration.

Watch the teaser trailer above.

Aretha Franklin's 10 Best Live Performances, From 'Respect' to 'Rolling in the Deep' (Videos)

1 of 10

The Queen of Soul’s legacy was undeniable

One of Aretha Franklin's biggest and first hits, "Respect" became a feminist anthem because of the way Franklin spells it out loud and proud. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. The album recording is quintessential soul, but it's amazing to see her perform the song live. In this Amsterdam concert from 1968, Franklin and her back-up singers throttled the song's tempo and absolutely tore it up.
View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE