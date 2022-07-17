“Lick it, spank it, drop it,” echoes Lily-Rose Depp’s music video director in the official teaser for HBO’s newest drama, “The Idol,” which follows Depp’s rise as a pop star and tumble into debauchery.

“From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and The Weeknd,” the HBO drama gives a glimpse into the indulgent process of making a star as self-help guru, played by Abel Tesfaye, shapes Depp’s career.

The series stars Depp, who debuted her acting career in “Tusk” (2014), and later scored roles in “The Dancer” (2016), “Planetarium” (2016) and “The King” (2019).

The official teaser for “The Idol,” which intercuts footage from the series with a production of a music video, features the necessities for becoming a pop star: champagne popping, lines of cocaine, a wad of cash and a scantily clad Depp.

“Why don’t you just be yourself?” Tesfaye asks Depp around a dinner table. “Because there’s nothing about me that’s relatable,” she replies.

Self-proclaimed as the “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” the trailer teases a relationship between Depp and Tesfaye. “Do you trust me?” Tesfaye asks, to which Depp coyly responds “Not really.”

Levinson, Tesfaye and Fahim are co-creators on the series and executive producer and write alongside Joe Epstein. Additional executive producers include Amy Seimetz (who will direct all six episodes of the show), Kevin Turen (HBO’s ”Euphoria”), Ashley Levinson (HBO’s ”Euphoria”), Nick Hall (HBO’s “The White Lotus”) and Sara E. White (“Station 19”).

“The Idol” comes to HBO Max soon.