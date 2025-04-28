Blumhouse Drops Horror Hit ‘M3GAN’ in Full on YouTube

Blumhouse just posted its horror film “M3GAN” to watch entirely free on YouTube.

As a way to promote the upcoming sequel “M3GAN 2.0” releasing this summer, the Blumhouse X account fired off a tweet with the entirety of the first film available to watch right then and there.

“Well isn’t today your lucky day,” the account said. “Our legal team let us post the entire ‘M3GAN’ movie. Enjoy!”

Well isn't today your lucky day? Our legal team let us post the entire M3GAN movie. Enjoy!https://t.co/c666SK2arX — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) April 28, 2025

The 2023 horror film followed a lifelike doll run by a sophisticated AI meant to be the perfect companion to children. That’s just what M3GAN does – until she transitions into a murderous protector looking for revenge. The movie was a shocking hit for Blumhouse and earned mostly positive reviews, grossing over $180 million at the worldwide box office on a meager $12 million budget.

The sequel to the hit is once again helmed by the first’s director Gerard Johnstone and is based on a screenplay co-written by him and “M3GAN” screenwriter Akela Cooper.

“M3GAN 2.0” brings back Allison Williams’ Gemma as the creator of the robot who is forced to reboot M3GAN (played again by Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) after a new robot named Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno) goes rogue and begins hunting down everyone involved with the creation of the original bot.

“I’ll admit: There were some bugs in my programming,” M3GAN says to her creator in clips for the sequel.

The trailer pitches the showdown as “this bitch vs. that bitch.”

“M3GAN 2.0” hits theaters on Friday, June 27.