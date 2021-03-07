Alan Kim was overcome with emotion as he accepted the Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor for his performance alongside Steven Yeun in “Minari.”

“First of all, I’d like to thank the critics who voted and my family…oh my goodness, I’m crying,” the 8-year-old said, fighting back tears as he pushed through his acceptance speech. And then, the emotional flood gates opened.

Kim has dazzled critics and audiences as David, the young son of a Korean immigrant who risks all his savings and his marriage to start a farm in Arkansas. While David’s family struggles to adapt to their new home, the young boy learns to accept the love of his grandmother, who is not like the American grandmothers he sees on TV, while dealing with a life-threatening heart condition.

“Minari” is one of the top contenders for Best Picture at the Oscars this year, having won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film last year. Kim has been a major part of the awards circuit, having appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this past week to talk about earning his purple belt in karate and also getting a voicemail from Ben Schwartz, who provided the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in last year’s family film, when Kim said the iconic video game hero was his favorite actor.

Watch Kim’s speech in the clip above.