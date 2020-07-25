Watch the Opening Song From ‘Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe’ (Video)

The first clip from the upcoming Disney+ animated movie “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” dropped Saturday during the film’s [email protected] panel. Watch it above.

The song, “Such A Beautiful Day,” was written by Dan Povenmire and Karey Kirkpatrick and is performed by Ashley Tisdale, who voices Candace in the film.

It’s the second feature length movie based on the hit Disney Channel animated series, which ran from 2008-2015. A sequel to “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension” (2011), the film follows Phineas and Ferb as they travel the galaxy to save their older sister Candace.

During the panel meanwhile, “Phineas and Ferb” creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh talked about how they first came up with the show, the cast talked about returning to these roles after 5 years, Tisdale discussed her experience performing the song, and they talked up their favorite moments from the film.

“Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” stars Vincent Martella as Phineas, Ashley Tisdale as Candace, and David Errigo Jr. as Ferb. They’re joined by Dee Bradley Baker, Dan Povenmire, Caroline Rhea, Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Alyson Stoner and new cast members Ali Wong, Wayne Brady, Diedrich Bader, and Thomas Middleditch.

The film was written by Povenmire, Marsh, Jon Colton Barry, Jim Bernstein and Joshua Pruett and directed by Bob Bowen. It comes to Disney+ on Aug. 28.

