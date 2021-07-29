Watch the Video for Silk Sonic’s Awesome New Song, ‘Skate’ (Video)

It’s been 5 months since Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars blew the world’s collective mind with the reveal that they’d formed a supergroup during the pandemic, and almost as long since they released their insanely great debut track “Leave the Door Open.” We’ve had nothing new from them since then, which if you ask us is an insanely long time to have to wait.

Fortunately that’s over for now, because Silk Sonic (FINALLY) dropped a brand new song — “Skate” — late Thursday night. And yes, in case you can’t get your volume working, it’s G R E A T. But don’t take our word for it, watch the official video, co-directed by Mars, Florent Déchard, and Philippe Tayag, above at the top of the page right now.

The track, influenced by mid-70s R&B and disco, is gunning hard for the song of the summer title and to be honest, the video alone ought to clinch it. But the song is dope too and if you disagree, it’s just proof that you’re terrible and ought to be ashamed. We kid, we kid, but after a long, stressful couple of years we needed something like Silk Sonic. Here’s hoping we’ll get their next single — and a full album — sooner than later.