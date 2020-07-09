‘Watchmen,’ ‘Unbelievable’ Lead 2020 TCA Award Nominations

Nominees for the 2020 Television Critics Association Awards were announced on Thursday, with HBO’s “Watchmen” and Netflix’s “Unbelievable” leading with four nominations each.

Both shows are up in the Program of the Year category, as well as Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries. “Watchmen” also picked up an acting nomination for star Regina King and a nod in the Outstanding New Program category. “Unbelievable” stars Merrit Weaver and Kaitlyn Dever were also recognized in the drama acting category.

Other programs to receive multiple nominations included Hulu’s “The Great,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” HBO’s critical darling “Succession” and FX on Hulu’s star-studded period drama, “Mrs. America.

Winners will be announced later this summer, though the critics’ group will forgo the traditional awards ceremony this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” said Sarah Rodman, TCA President and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”

See the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

Regina King, “Watchmen” – HBO

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – HBO

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

Merrit Wever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” – Netflix

Elle Fanning, “The Great” – Hulu

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

Issa Rae, “Insecure” – HBO

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” – Hulu

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Hillary” – Hulu

“The Last Dance” – ESPN

“McMillions” – HBO

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Cheer” – Netflix

“Encore!” – Disney+

“Holey Moley” – ABC

“Making It” – NBC

“Top Chef All-Stars L.A.” – Bravo

“We’re Here!” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Wild Kratts” – PBS Kids

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” -TBS

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 and 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Little Fires Everywhere” – Hulu

“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

“Normal People” – Hulu

“The Plot Against America” – HBO

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“The Great” – Hulu

“The Mandalorian” – Disney+

“The Morning Show” – AppleTV+

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“The Crown” – Netflix

“Euphoria” – HBO

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“Pose” – FX

“Succession” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Better Things” – FX

“Dead to Me” – Netflix

“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

“Insecure” – HBO

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Succession” – HBO

“Unbelievable” – Netflix

“Watchmen” – HBO