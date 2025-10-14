‘Watson’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“Watson” Season 2 is back – and Sherlock Holmes is back with him.

The second season of the show picks up after Watson and his team’s victory over Moriarty and ready to get back to solving medical mysteries. Unfortunately, things get upended when Watson’s former partner, Sherlock Holmes – played in Season 2 by Robert Carlyle – returns after being rumored dead.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of CBS’s “Watson.”

When does “Watson” Season 2 come out?

“Watson” Season 2 drops on Monday, Oct. 13.

How can I watch “Watson” Season 2?

“Watson” Season 2 airs Monday nights on CBS at 10:00 p.m. ET.

For those who have a Paramount+ Premium subscription, they can watch on-demand live on the app. Folks with Paramount+ Essential will have to wait 24 hours to watch new episodes on the app when they’re made available on Tuesdays.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Watson” drop weekly beginning Monday, Oct. 13.

While the first season ran for 13 episodes, the second season got the full series order upgrade. Fans can look forward to 20 episodes for Season 2.

What is “Watson” Season 2 about?

“Watson” stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, one of the world’s greatest detectives who turned his talents back to solving medical mysteries. Watson and his team defeated Moriarty in Season 1 but Season 2 features something potentially more harrowing – the return of the rumored-dead Sherlock Holmes. A part of the official synopsis reads:

“With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes, who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past – one that lies hidden within his own body.”

Who is in the “Watson” Season 2 cast?

Chestnut stars in the series as the titular Watson. He is joined by Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan, Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as both Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson and Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock.

Watch the trailer: