‘Watson’ Casts Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes for Season 2

“Watson” found its Sherlock Holmes. The CBS drama series has cast “Once Upon a Time” veteran Robert Carlyle to play the legendary detective in a recurring role opposite star Morris Chestnut, TheWrap has learned.

“We are thrilled to have the mighty Robert Carlyle join the cast of ‘Watson’ in Season 2,” Craig Sweeny, executive producer and showrunner said in a statement. “The man has played iconic roles in projects like ‘Trainspotting,’ ‘The Full Monty,’ and ’28 Weeks Later; … and now he steps into the shoes of the most iconic detective of all, Sherlock Holmes. When Watson’s best friend and former partner makes a shocking reappearance in his life, Watson is forced to confront their shared past — and a secret that may lie buried within Watson’s own body.”

“Watson” is a medical drama with an investigative twist starring Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, in a modern-era take on the classic characters following as the investigator goes from solving crimes to cracking medical mysteries. After defeating Moriarty in Season 1, they are staying focused on investigating and treating the world’s most rare diseases for the patients in their clinic.

Carlyle is known for starring in seven seasons of the ABC fairytale drama “Once Upon a Time.” Other notable credits include “The War of the Worlds” on the BBC, “Angela’s Ashes” and “The Beach.” He currently stars in Jack Thorne’s “Toxic Town” at Netflix and will star in Roland Joffe’s JFK thriller “November 1963” opposite John Travolta, Mandy Patinkin and Dermot Mulroney. He is repped by Link Entertainment, Gersh and Hamilton Hodell.

“Watson” ended Season 1 as one of the top-rated shows on broadcast TV, averaging more than 10 million multiplatform viewers after 35 days. The series stars Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann and Rochelle Aytes. The series is produced by CBS Studios. Executive producers include Sweeny, Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz.

“Watson” will return for Season 2 on Monday, Oct. 13, on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+.