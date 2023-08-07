Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

“Let’s Make a Deal” host Wayne Brady has come out as pansexual.

“I’m pansexual,” Brady said in a People interview, though clarifying his sexuality even further by stating that he’s “bisexual — with an open mind.” Prior to his announcement, the on-air personality shared he’d been doing research to learn more about himself.

“In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” Brady said.

According to LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD, the definition of “pansexual is an adjective used to describe a person who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic and/or emotional attractions to any person, regardless of gender identity. This is one of several terms under the bi+ umbrella.”

“So, I came to pansexual because and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

The first person who knew about Brady’s sexuality was his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, who said she knew he’d be “happier” once he came out. He added that he is trying to be the “most Wayne Brady” he can be on top of being the best father he can to his daughter Maile and the best friend he can be to Taketa.

“And one day, the best partner to someone, because I’m doing this for me,” Brady said, mentioning that he hasn’t started looking for new love.

“Not dating yet though!” Brady said. “I am single, but it’s not about being with someone right now. I’ve got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”