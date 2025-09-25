‘Wayward’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Mae Martin’s Netflix Series?

Mae Martin’s Netflix series “Wayward” plunges viewers into the troubled teen industry, which has taken over a quiet town called Tall Pines.
Martin stars in the series as Alex Dempsey, a police officer who gets thrown into Tall Pines after he moves there with his pregnant wife, and quickly feels the danger inherent in the town, especially when he meets the leader of Tall Pines Academy, played by Toni Collette.
In addition to Martin and Collette, “Wayward” also stars Sarah Gadon, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Sydney Topliffe, among others.
Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey
Mae Martin stars as Alex Dempsey, a well-meaning detective with some hiccups in his past who moves to Tall Pines with his pregnant wife, who attended Tall Pines Academy, for their chance at a quiet, settled down family life. Dempsey immediately feels the town’s eeriness and knows not all is right in Tall Pines.
Martin is best known for starring in “Feel Good,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Baroness Von Sketch Show,” “Uncle” and “Outsiders.”
Sarah Gadon as Laura Redman
Sarah Gadon stars as Laura Redman, Dempsey’s pregnant wife, who has nothing but glowing reviews of Tall Pines and its leader, Evelyn, though it soon becomes evident Laura is hiding her own secrets and traumas from her time at Tall Pines Academy.
Gadon can be seen in “Cosmopolis,” “Belle” and “Enemy,” and recently appeared in “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” and “You Gotta Believe.”
Toni Collette as Evelyn Wade
Toni Collette stars as Evelyn Wade, the founder of Tall Pines Academy who shape shifts from a maternal figure to a ruthless, cold leader in just seconds. She has a unique — perhaps trauma — bond with Sarah, and makes it her mission to indoctrinate Dempsey as well.
Collette is best known for starring in “The Sixth Sense,” “Hereditary,” “About a Boy,” “The Hours,” “Mickey 17,” “Unbelievable” and “The Estate,” among others.
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Leila
Alyvia Alyn Lind stars as Leila, the most classic version of a “troubled teen” as you can get as she cuts class, drinks and does drugs following a family tragedy that has left her without much of a support system.
Alyn Lind can be seen in “Chucky,” “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” “The Young and the Restless” and “Daybreak.”
Sydney Topliffe as Abbie
Sydney Topliffe plays Abbie, Leila’s best friend who follows her lead of teenage rebellion, which takes her to Tall Pines Academy.
You might recognize Topliffe from “Davey & Jonesie’s Locker,” “Ominous” and “Doin’ It.”
Patrick J. Adams as Mr. Turner, a former Tall Pines resident who works at Leila and Abbie’s school and is instrumental in their involvement at the school.
Adams is best known for starring as Mike Ross in “Suits,” and can also been seen in “Clara,” “6 Month Rule,” “The Bombing of Pan Am 103” and “Accused.”
John Daniel as Rory
John Daniel plays Rory, a resident at Tall Pines Academy who quickly takes a liking to Abbie and is desperate to escape.
Daniel has also been featured in “Overcompensating,” “The Hardy Boys,” “Life with Luca” and “Bad Influence.”
Isolde Ardies as Stacey
Isolde Ardies as Stacey, a self-appointed leader at Tall Pines whose strange behavior immediately sounds alarm bells for Abbie.
Ardies can be seen in “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Ruby and the Well,” and can soon be seen in “The Handmaid’s Tale” spinoff series “The Testaments.”