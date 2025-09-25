‘Wayward’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Mae Martin’s Netflix Series?

Mae Martin’s Netflix series “Wayward” plunges viewers into the troubled teen industry, which has taken over a quiet town called Tall Pines.

Martin stars in the series as Alex Dempsey, a police officer who gets thrown into Tall Pines after he moves there with his pregnant wife, and quickly feels the danger inherent in the town, especially when he meets the leader of Tall Pines Academy, played by Toni Collette.

In addition to Martin and Collette, “Wayward” also stars Sarah Gadon, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Sydney Topliffe, among others.