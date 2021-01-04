A sequel to Robert Rodriguez’s “We Can Be Heroes” is in development at Netflix after the streamer said the family superhero film is projected to be watched by 44 million households in its first 28 days.

The movie starring Pedro Pascal and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — which served as a follow-up to Rodriguez’s 2005 film “The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl” — debuted on Christmas Day. Netflix said the film reached No. 1 for kids programming in 88 out of 93 countries and was among the top 10 of all films around the globe.

Netflix already revealed that its other Christmas release, George Clooney’s sci-fi film “The Midnight Sky,” is projected to be watched by over 72 million households in its first 28 days and is on track to be one of the streamer’s most popular films ever.

Also Read: See Pedro Pascal in Robert Rodriguez's 'We Can Be Heroes,' Set in 'Sharkboy and Lavagirl' Universe (Photos)

Netflix also said “The Midnight Sky” did well in theaters and was its largest release of the year, playing in more than 800 locations in 16 countries, though no specific box office figures were provided.

“We Can Be Heroes” was not exactly a hit with critics (it has a 53 on Metacritic) and has just a 4.8 out of 10 user score on IMDB. But it was a hit for Gen Z viewers nostalgic for both “Shark Boy and Lava Girl,” the latter of whom made a cameo in the new film, and for Rodriguez’s “Spy Kids” trilogy. Rodriguez wrote, directed and produced the film, though it’s unclear what his exact involvement will be on the sequel.

Netflix also adds that for the Christmas season and for the month of December, 2020 was its best performing year on record as measured by both total view hours and average view hours per subscriber across each period. The show also touted big performance from the Shonda Rimes series “Bridgerton,” which is projected to have more than 63 million households choose to watch in its first 28 days, Netflix’s fifth biggest original series launch of all time.