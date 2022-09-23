Disney and Deaf West Theatre celebrated International Day of Sign Languages with a new music video for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit track from “Encanto.”

Featuring both American Sign Language (ASL) and Colombian Sign Language (LSC, Lengua de Señas Colombiana), the video plays the scene from the film next to an all-Deaf Colombian and Latinx cast of translators. The cast consists of Nataly Barahona as Pepa, Andres Otalora as Felix, Donna Valverde as Mirabel and Abuela, Jasmine Garcia as Isabela, Joseph Rocha as Camilo and Andrea Rodriguez as Dolores.

According to a press release, the sung English lyrics were translated into ASL and LSC by a team of Sign Language Choreographers who worked through the text to create the best and most accurate translation. Donna Valverde and Nataly Barahona served as ASL Choreographers, working alongside DP Andres Otalora and editor Austin Balaich.

Los Angeles–based, Tony Award–winning company Deaf West had previously partnered with Disney on an ASL video for another “Encanto” track, “Surface Pressure,” as well as other videos for World Princess Week.

“The impact this film has on children cannot be dismissed,” said DJ Kurs, Artistic Director of Deaf West. “The majority of Deaf children are born to hearing families and sometimes the only exposure to the community and sign language is through videos like this. By working with Disney Music Group on expanding the access to one of their songs to the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing communities brings us immense pride.”

“Encanto” won Best Animated Feature at the 94th Academy Awards and was nominated for two others. The R.I.A.A. Platinum-certified soundtrack occupied the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks, while “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was Platinum-certified thrice over and topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks.

Watch the video above or here.