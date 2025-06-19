‘We Were Liars’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Prime Video Series?

“We Were Liars” plunges viewers into the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on the privately-owned Beechwood Island in New England.

Based on the beloved YA novel by E. Lockhart, “We Were Liars” centers its story on Cadence Sinclair, the eldest grandchild and the heir to the Sinclair fortune, who struggles to piece together the events of the previous summer that left her with a traumatic injury.

Emily Alyn Lind stars as Cadence, one of the titular “liars” alongside “Sunrise on the Reaping” star Joseph Zada, while the next generation of Sinclair royalty is played by Caitlin Fitzgerald, Candice King and Mamie Gummer.

Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair

Emily Alyn Lind stars as Cadence Sinclair, the oldest Sinclair grandchild who struggles to piece together the events of the previous summer that led to a traumatic injury. She is one of the titular “liars” alongside her cousins, Mirren and Johnny, and their childhood friend, Gat, with whom she develops a romantic relationship.

Alyn Lind is best known for starring in “The Babysitter” movies, “Doctor Sleep,” the “Gossip Girl” reboot series and “Revenge.”

Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair

Esther McGregor stars as Mirren Sinclair, one of the four liars and the daughter of Bess. Mirren is an aspiring artist who desperately wants to jump into a relationship.

McGregor, the daughter of actor Ewan McGregor, has appeared in “Babygirl,” “The Room Next Door,” “Bleeding Love” and “High School.”

Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair

Joseph Zada stars Johnny Sinclair, one of the four liars and the son of Carrie who deals with some dark secrets.

He can be seen in “Invisible Boys,” “Total Control” and “The Speedway Murders.” Zada will soon star in “Hunger Games” prequel movie, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” as young Haymitch Abernathy.

Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil

Shubham Maheshwari stars as Gat Patil, one of the liars who joins the cousins after being brought to Beechwood Island by his uncle, Ed, following the death of his father.

Maheshwari is a newcomer to acting after submitting an audition to an open casting call for “We Were Liars.” He has appeared in short film, “Haven Dust.”

Caitlin Fitzgerald as Penny Sinclair

Caitlin Fitzgerald plays Penny Sinclair, Cadence’s mother and one of the three daughters of Harris and Tipper Sinclair. She guides Cadence through her traumatic injury the best way she sees possible, but largely pushes Cadence to stick to the Sinclair ways.

Fitzgerald can be seen in “Inventing Anna,” “Station Eleven,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Succession,” “UnREAL” and “Sweetbitter.”

Candice King as Bess Sinclair

Candice King plays Bess Sinclair, Mirren’s mother and one of the three Sinclair daughters. She’s intent on having the perfect family and perfect life, but she’s guarding some secrets as well.

King is best known for playing Caroline Forbes in “The Vampire Diaries,” a role that she reprised briefly on “The Originals” and “Legacies.” Her other credits include “After We Collided,” “Christmas in Tune” and “Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story.”

Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair

Mamie Gummer plays Carrie Sinclair, Johnny’s mom and one of the three Sinclair daughters. She’s in a long-term relationship with Ed, but worries if she should shield him from Johnny’s dark secrets.

Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep, can be seen in “The Lifeguard,” “Side Effects,” “True Detective” and “The Good Wife.”

Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil

Rahul Kohli plays Ed Patil, Carrie’s partner and Gat’s uncle. Despite being a part of the family for about a decade, he struggles to fully feel accepted by Carrie’s father, Harris.

Kohli is best known for starring in Mike Flanagan series, “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Midnight Mass,” “The Midnight Club” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” He also appeared in “The Electric State” and “The Life of Chuck.”

David Morse as Harris Sinclair

David Morse plays Harris Sinclair, the patriarch of the Sinclair family who loves tradition just as much as the next wealthy, white patriach.

You might recognize Morse from “The Hurt Locker,” “The Green Mile,” “The Rock,” “The Chair,” “The Last Thing He Told Me” and “Blindspot.”

Wendy Crewson as Tipper Sinclair

Wendy Crewson plays Tipper Sinclair, Harris’ wife and the mother of Penny, Bess and Carrie.

She can be seen in “Air Force One,” “The 6th Day” and “The Covenant” and has recently appeared in “When Hope Calls,” “Tracker” and “Gray.”

“We Were Liars” is now streaming on Prime Video.