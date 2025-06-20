Will There Be a ‘We Were Liars’ Season 2? Creators Share Plans for Prequel-Focused Episodes

Note: This story contains spoilers from “We Were Liars” Episode 8.

“We Were Liars” closed out its first season by giving Cadence Sinclair some closure after the traumatic events of the previous summer, but the final moments of the Prime Video series set up a potential Season 2.

In the finale, Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind) shares emotional goodbyes with each of the liars — Mirren (Esther McGregor), Johnny (Joseph Zada) and Gat (Shubham Maheshwari) — which set the ghosts of both Mirren and Gat free, but Johnny finds himself unable to escape the world of the living, but not due to any fault of Cadence. Instead, Johnny’s fate seems to be tied to his mother, Carrie (Mamie Gummer), as he reveals in the final moments of Episode 8 that he doesn’t think he can leave, opening the door for “We Were Liars” to focus on another generation of the Sinclair family.

“The best gift that Emily Lockhart gave us as we were sitting down to write ‘We Were Liars’ was she published ‘Family of Liars,’ which was a prequel about the Sinclair sisters when they were teenagers,” creator Julie Plec told TheWrap. “The book opens with Carrie telling the story of a very dark time and a very bad summer to her dead son.”

“We just wanted the audience to know that there’s still more story to tell, and we’re really looking forward to the opportunity to be able to do it,” she added.

Plec and co-creator Carina Adly MacKenzie haven’t yet received an official green light for Season 2 from Prime Video. But they said they’ve had “endless conversations” with the streamer about an additional installment.

“They are very supportive and just waiting on whatever data it is these algorithmic creators need to have before they write big check, so we’re looking forward to the data working in our favor,” Plec said.

“We are, as usual, at the mercy of the robots,” Adly MacKenzie joked.

With both Cadence and Carrie able to see Johnny (the creators remained tight-lipped on whether any additional Sinclair family members would also be able to see him), a potential Season 2 would explore how family trauma connects the Sinclair generations — whether that be supernaturally or via mental illness.

“We like that [the ending] raises some questions … Are there ghosts? Are they post-trauma hallucinations? Is Beachwood haunted, or is there a hereditary mental illness that is tracking through this family?” Adly MacKenzie said. “Carrie and Cadence have a lot in common — they both have addiction issues, they both have traumatic pasts, and cool to see that connection between generations and see what’s going to happen with it next season.”

When asked about if Johnny and Cadence would be the only Liars appearing in a potential Season 2, the creators said it was “too soon to tell.”

Adly MacKenzie noted that even if “We Were Liars” doesn’t get the Season 2 renewal they’re hoping for, she though the finale was a good ending.

“We Were Liars” is now streaming on Prime Video.