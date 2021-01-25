‘Weakest Link’ Revival Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC has picked up a second season of its “Weakest Link” revival, the network announced Monday.

“Glee” star Jane Lynch will return as host and executive producer on the second season, which will begin production later this year. The new season will run for 13 episodes.

“I’m thrilled that ‘Weakest Link’ will return for another season,” Lynch said in a statement. “It has been my honor to bring back this classic game show loved by millions. I also look forward to challenging the brain power of our players while baiting them to turn against one another for the chance to win some life-changing cash. And, of course, for my own enjoyment, and not to mention the opportunity to say ‘You are the weakest link. Goodbye.’ several times an episode.”

Just How Strong Was NBC's 'The Weakest Link' Return?

The general knowledge quiz show debuted on the network in September, averaging 5.6 million viewers an episode and a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen’s most current figures. The show, an import of the original British format, is co-produced by the Los Angeles production arm of BBC Studios and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“Audiences have clearly embraced this smart, fun and completely addicting show, and it’s been a great addition to the NBC lineup,” said Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Jane, our friends at BBC Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio and everyone who has been instrumental in keeping the DNA of the original format intact while simultaneously adding new flourishes that make it as relevant and popular as ever.”

“As the fastest and fiercest game show on TV, ‘Weakest Link’ has been immortalized in pop culture,” added Valerie Bruce, general manager of BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions. “The format has proven longevity, attracting global audiences for the past two decades and we’re thrilled to celebrate its latest success in the U.S. Our Los Angeles production arm is excited to partner with NBC on a second season of the series with Jane Lynch, whose quick wit, humor and shrewdness are captivating.”

Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original NBC run, serves in the same role and is also showrunner. Lynch also executive produces.