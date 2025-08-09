Who Plays Aunt Gladys in ‘Weapons’? Where You’ve Seen Amy Madigan Before

“Weapons” is getting plenty of attention after hitting theaters Friday, and the movie is on track to earn $40 million this weekend. Part of the film’s success can be chalked up to the secrecy that surrounded its plot ahead of time — and perhaps no one character is more mysterious than Amy Madigan’s Aunt Gladys.

Madigan’s role in the movie has been kept a secret on purpose, and the bulk of this article contains spoilers about the film’s plot. In other words: stop reading now if you don’t want to know anything about what Madigan gets up to as Aunt Gladys.

Is Amy Madigan in ‘Weapons’?

Though there wasn’t a lot of information available about Madigan’s role in “Weapons” before the movie’s release (she even attended the premiere but skipped the red carpet) she definitely plays a key part in the film’s story.

Again: anything you read past this point will spoil key parts of the movie for you, so proceed with caution.

Who does Amy Madigan play in ‘Weapons’?

At the beginning of the film, the audience finds out 17 of 18 children in Ms. Gandy’s (Garner) Maybrook Elementary School class woke up in the middle of the night and left their homes — and they haven’t come back. Alex Lilly (Cary Christopher) is the only child who remains behind, and Madigan stars as his great-aunt.

Her character, Aunt Gladys, came to town ostensibly to take care of Alex and his family after his mother gets sick. But pretty soon, it becomes clear she’s completely in charge — and that she has the ability to control everyone around her as long as she has access to a personal item of theirs.

Aunt Gladys begins by siphoning energy from Alex’s parents, but once that runs out, his classmates become a viable option. She enlists her great-nephew’s help and then uses magic to bring the children to their home.

What else has Amy Madigan been in?

If Madigan seems familiar, that’s probably because her resume is vast and varied — but she’s never quite had a breakaway hit. She played Annie Kinsella in “Field of Dreams,” played Iris Crowe in 24 episodes of “Carnivale,” and appeared as Dr. Katharine Wyatt in nine episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy.

Her additional credits also include episodes of “ER” and “How to Get Away with Murder.”

“Weapons” is now playing in theaters.