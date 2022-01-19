The first trailer for Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed” has arrived, introducing Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as Adam and Rebecca Neumann, the founders of WeWork.

The new limited series is based on the hit Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. “This is what tomorrow looks like. Let there be light,” Leto’s Neumann wistfully says, as he brings viewers — and presumably investors — into the workspace that eventually becomes WeWork.

“WeWork’s role is to elevate the world’s consciousness,” Hathaway’s character explains. Together, the couple live life joyfully, bringing more and more people into the start-up. But clearly, there’s fraying at the edges. Though Leto’s Neumann is clearly charismatic and charming, he has a bit of a complex. “You know you’re not God, right?” his coworker asks him.

“Eh, you have to admit,” Leto retorts. “I do look a little bit like him.”

You can watch the full trailer for “WeCrashed” in the video above.

Hosted by veteran radio journalist David Brown, the podcast “WeCrashed” told the story of WeWork’s dramatic rise as a history-making start-up to its shocking decline under its charismatic CEO.

According to Apple TV+’s description of its adaptation: “The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?’

“WeCrashed” is created by Eisenberg (Spirit Award-nominated “Little America,” “Good Boys”) and Crevello (“The Long Dark”), who also serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners and is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This is Us,” “Crazy Stupid Love”). Requa and Ficarra executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook executive produce through their Paradox production company and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart executive produce from Wondery.

The limited series will start streaming on Apple TV+ on March 18 with the first three episodes.