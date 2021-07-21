America Ferrera Joins Apple’s Limited Series ‘WeCrashed’

America Ferrera has joined the cast of Apple’s limited series, “WeCrashed,” the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, ALMA and Imagen Award-winner will star alongside the previously announced cast of Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway and Kyle Marvin.

The series, based on on the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” will focus on the “greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.”

Ferrera will play Elishia Kennedy, a young entrepreneur whose life follows the twists and turns of the emerging company. Leto will play WeWork founder Adam Neumann, while Hathaway will play his wife and co-founder, Rebekah Neumann.

Created by Lee Eisenberg (Spirit Award nominated “Little America,” “Good Boys”) and Drew Crevello (“The Long Dark”), the series will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This is Us,” “Crazy Stupid Love”). Eisenberg will also co-write, executive produce and serve as showrunner of the series alongside Drew Crevello.

Requa and Ficarra will join Charlie Gogolak as executive producers. “WeCrashed” stars Leto and Hathaway will also executive produce alongside Eisenberg, Crevello and Natalie Sandy. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto via Paradox production company. Wondery also executive produces.

Ferrera’s breakout role as the star of “Ugly Betty” earned her a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, as well as ALMA and Imagen Awards. Most recently, Ferrera finishing production on the second season of the dramedy, “Gentefied,” which follows Mexican-American cousins who struggle to keep their family’s taco shop in business.

The “Superstore” star will direct the upcoming adaptation of Erika Sánchez’s New York Times bestselling novel, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.” While Ferrera has previously directed “Gentefied” and “Superstore,” this project will mark her feature directorial debut.

Ferrera is repped by CAA, B. Company and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.