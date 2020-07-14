‘Wedding Crashers’ Director David Dobkin Teases Idea for Sequel

“Wedding Crashers” director David Dobkin has an idea for a sequel to the 2005 Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn comedy, and he’s even played around with a screenplay in the hopes that they’ll “finally get it all together.”
Dobkin, who just directed “Wedding Crashers” alums Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in “Eurovision” on Netflix, imagined a scenario of what these guys might be doing over a decade removed from the original film.
“Ten or more years later, all of a sudden these guys are in their mid to late 40s and they end up single — what do they do,” Dobkin told EW. “That’s interesting to me, because I know guys in their mid to late 40s who have ended up single, whether it’s out of marriages that didn’t work out or they just didn’t find anyone to marry, and it’s a head trip for men, the idea of maybe I’m not going to be a dad, maybe I’m not going to be married. So it became a real cultural question and it yielded an interesting kind of center to the movie.”
The comedy is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, providing early breakout roles for Bradley Cooper and becoming a box office smash for an R-rated comedy. Dobkin says he, Wilson and Vaughn were then pressured to come up with some idea for a sequel shortly after the film’s massive success, but it never came together. Though star Isla Fisher first teased back in 2016 that a new “Wedding Crashers” was in the works.
“We talked about it for many, many years,” Dobkin said. “We realized we were remaking the same movie again and we really didn’t want to do that.”
In that sense, Dobkin says they’re in no rush to make a sequel but that he’s still talking with both Wilson and Vaughn.
“I believe in sequels that are new and appropriate, and I don’t think there’s a time limit of chasing what that is. There may be one day when we can finally get it all together,” Dobkin said. “I can tell you that it’s really fun to read those voices of these guys on the page again. There was a joy that I was surprised at when I read the first draft of what could have been, or maybe one day will be, this sequel. I do think audiences would love it.”
7 John McCain Cameos in Movies and TV, From 'Wedding Crashers' to 'SNL' to 'Parks and Rec' (Videos)
"Saturday Night Live" (2002)
In 2002, Sen. John McCain became one of the rare politicians to host the show (with musical guest the White Stripes). Though he leaned heavily on Fred Armisen in his opening monologue, McCain gamely played everyone from Attorney General John Ashcroft to Irish American author Frank McCourt in sketches.
"Saturday Night Live" (2002)
In this hilarious parody of a Lifetime movie, McCain stars as the husband of a successful CEO (Amy Poehler) who invades his wife's personal space in a way that is creepily stalkerish.
"Wedding Crashers" (2005)
McCain and Democratic strategist James Carville pop up early in this comedy to congratulate the fictional Treasury Secretary (Christopher Walken) and his wife (Jane Seymour) on the nuptials of their daughter.
"24" (2006)
McCain had a literal walk-on role in the fifth season ofthe Fox counterterrorism thriller as an unnamed CTU staffer who hands over a folder with no doubt top-secret information.
"Saturday Night Live" (May 2008)
"Jamming gay-dar is not a federal responsibility," John McCain says in a jokey campaign message on the May season finale after he sewed up the GOP nomination for president. "I have the courage, the wisdom, the experience and most importantly, the oldness it takes," he quipped.
"Saturday Night Live" (November 2018)
Just days before he lost the presidential election to Barack Obama, McCain shows up to appear with Tina Fey as his VP nominee Sarah Palin in a sketch in which they shill campaign merchandise on QVC.
"Parks and Recreation" (2012)
McCain reteams with Poehler in the first of two cameos on her NBC sitcom. Her Indiana councilwoman Leslie Knope blows him off in a coat closet in Washington, D.C. -- shortly after flubbing a meeting with two of her political idols, Senators Barbara Boxer and Olympia Snowe.
1 of 7
The Republican maverick was almost a Hollywood regular
"Saturday Night Live" (2002)
In 2002, Sen. John McCain became one of the rare politicians to host the show (with musical guest the White Stripes). Though he leaned heavily on Fred Armisen in his opening monologue, McCain gamely played everyone from Attorney General John Ashcroft to Irish American author Frank McCourt in sketches.