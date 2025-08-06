Just as Season 2, Part 1 of “Wednesday” drops on Netflix, the streamer released a snippet from the series that was Tim Burton directed, a short stop-motion tale that tells the story of a brilliant man who’s ambitious desires lead to his demise.

“There once was a brilliant boy with a fragile heart,” one of the characters from the show says to a group of listeners. “He spent his days drawing all the incredible machines he planned to build someday.”

From the mind of Tim Burton comes The Tale of the Skull Tree. A haunting animated short about a twisted mind rooted in mad ambition.



As seen in Wednesday Season 2: Part I. Now Playing. pic.twitter.com/bR0iWCPDRH — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2025

The animation, which is titled “The Tale of the Skull Tree,” showed a sickly child in his bed crafting different designs, one of which was a mechanical heart that he created so his “body could keep up with his dazzling mind.”

After a successful operation, the boy was as good as new. However, over time, the heart changed him into a cold man who became obsessed with his creative missions. While he was applauded at “Nevermore Academy” as the greatest mind to ever walk the halls, his inventions became more dangerous until his genius “cost him his life.”

As far as the academy knows, per the storyteller, the boy’s body remains underground at the foot of the skull tree.

“Wednesday” Season 1, part 1 premiered on Netflix on Aug. 6. The first four episodes are available to stream now. The remaining four episodes will released on Sept. 3.