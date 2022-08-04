“Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story” will make its world premiere at TIFF, leading the Midnight Madness program’s 10-film lineup.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the film chronicles the career of the music and comedy icon. Directed by Eric Appel, who co-wrote with Yankovic himself, the cast of the Roku biopic also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Quinta Brunson and Rainn Wilson.

As Midnight Madness’ opening night film, “Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story” will premiere on Sept. 8 at 11:59 EST.

“For TIFF audiences in the know, the Discovery, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths programmes are where you’re rewarded for taking risks and being adventurous,” offered Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF. “Whether it’s the discovery of an audacious new auteur, a brilliant visionary work that reimagines storytelling or the most wicked cinematic experience you will ever have, this is where you will find it.”

Added section curator Peter Kuplowsky, “I also couldn’t have hoped for a more appropriate Opening Night film than Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — a beautifully deranged “biopic” made in the great Midnight movie tradition of challenging conventions and forging one’s own path, no matter how weird.”

Midnight Madness will also screen the North American premiere of “Pearl,” the prequel to A24 and Ti West’s slasher-horror pic “X.” The lineup will close out with the Canadian premiere of meta genre comedy “Leonor Will Never Die,” hailing from the Philippines.

Wavelengths, TIFF’s showcase for non-commercial and non-conforming works, will play eight features, 12 short programs and an exhibition. The lineup, which includes several world and North American premieres, spotlights artists from the U.S., Canada, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Brazil, Germany, Spain, the U.K., Switzerland, Venezuela, Palestine, Jordan and Mexico.

The Discovery category offers 23 works by first and second-time visionary filmmakers from all over the world. The program will kick off with the world premiere of Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection.”

Read below for the full list of films playing at Midnight Madness, Wavelengths and Discovery.

MIDNIGHT MADNESS



Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Eric Appel | USA

World Premiere

The Blackening – Tim Story | USA

World Premiere

Pearl – Ti West | USA

North American Premiere



The People’s Joker – Vera Drew | USA

World Premiere

Project Wolf Hunting – Kim Hongsun | South Korea

World Premiere



Sick – John Hyams | USA

World Premiere



Sisu – Jalmari Helander | Finland

World Premiere



Venus – Jaume Balagueró | Spain

World Premiere



V/H/S 99 – Flying Lotus, Johannes Roberts, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Vanessa & Joseph Winter | USA

World Premiere

Leonor Will Never Die – Martika Ramirez Escobar | Philippines

Canadian Premiere

WAVELENGTHS

Features

Concrete Valley – Antoine Bourges | Canada

World Premiere

De Humani Corporis Fabrica – Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor | France, Switzerland

North American Premiere



Dry Ground Burning (Mato Seco em Chamas) – Joana Pimenta, Adirley Queirós | Portugal, Brazil

North American Premiere



Horse Opera – Moyra Davey | USA

Festival Premiere



Pacifiction – Albert Serra | France, Spain, Germany, Portugal

North American Premiere



Queens of the Qing Dynasty – Ashley McKenzie | Canada

North American Premiere



Unrest (Unrueh) – Cyril Schäublin | Switzerland

North American Premiere



Will-o’-the-Wisp (Fogo-Fátuo) – João Pedro Rodrigues | Portugal, France

North American Premiere

Shorts

After Work – Céline Condorelli, Ben Rivers | United Kingdom

North American Premiere



Bigger on the Inside – Angelo Madsen Minax | USA

World Premiere



EVENTIDE – Sharon Lockhart | USA

World Premiere



F1ghting Looks Different 2 Me Now – Fox Maxy | Mesa Grande Reservation/USA

Festival Premiere



Fata Morgana – Tacita Dean | United Kingdom, USA

Festival Premiere



Hors-titre – Wiame Haddad | France

North American Premiere



I Thought the World of You – Kurt Walker | Canada

North American Premiere



Moonrise – Vincent Grenier | USA, Canada

World Premiere

The Newest Olds – Pablo Mazzolo | Argentina, Canada

World Premiere



Puerta a Puerta – Jessica Sarah Rinland, Luis Arnías | Mexico, USA, Venezuela

International Premiere



The Time That Separates Us – Parastoo Anoushahpour | Canada, Jordan, Palestine

World Premiere



What Rules the Invisible – Tiffany Sia | USA

North American Premiere

Exhibition

Meriem Bennani: Life on the CAPS (2022) and 2 Lizards (2020)

The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, September 9–18

DISCOVERY

The Inspection – Elegance Bratton | USA

World Premiere

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe – Aitch Alberto | USA

World Premiere

Baby Ruby – Bess Wohl | USA

World Premiere

Carmen – Benjamin Millepied | Australia, France

World Premiere

Daughter of Rage (La Hija de todas las Rabias) – Laura Baumeister | Nicaragua

World Premiere

A Gaza Weekend – Basil Khalil | United Kingdom, Palestine

World Premiere

I Like Movies – Chandler Levack | Canada

World Premiere

A Long Break – Davit Pirtskhalava | Georgia

World Premiere



Pussy – Joseph Amenta | Canada

World Premiere



Return to Seoul – Davy Chou | South Korea, France, Germany, Belgium

International Premiere



ROSIE – Gail Maurice | Canada

World Premiere



Runner – Marian Mathias | USA, France, Germany

World Premiere



SHIMONI – Angela Wanjiku Wamai | Kenya

World Premiere



Snow and the Bear – Selcen Ergun | Turkey, Germany, Serbia

World Premiere



Something You Said Last Night – Luis De Filippis | Canada, Switzerland

World Premiere



Susie Searches – Sophie Kargman | USA

World Premiere



Sweet As – Jub Clerc | Australia

International Premiere



The Taste of Apples is Red – Ehab Tarabieh | Israel, Germany

World Premiere



This Place – V.T. Nayani | Canada

World Premiere

Unruly (Ustyrlig) – Malou Reymann | Denmark

World Premiere



Until Branches Bend – Sophie Jarvis | Canada

World Premiere



When Morning Comes – Kelly Fyffe-Marshall | Canada

World Premiere



The Young Arsonists – Sheila Pye | Canada

World Premiere