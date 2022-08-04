We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

TIFF Midnight Madness Program to Open with World Premiere of ‘Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story’

‘X’ prequel ‘Pearl’ is among the 54 titles selected for the festival’s Midnight Madness, Discovery and Wavelengths programs

| August 4, 2022 @ 7:00 AM
Quinta Brunson Oprah Winfrey Weird Al Yankovic Story

Quinta Brunson (L) as Oprah Winfrey and Daniel Radcliffe (R) as Weird Al in Roku's "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." (Victoria Gaffney/Roku)

“Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story” will make its world premiere at TIFF, leading the Midnight Madness program’s 10-film lineup.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the film chronicles the career of the music and comedy icon. Directed by Eric Appel, who co-wrote with Yankovic himself, the cast of the Roku biopic also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Quinta Brunson and Rainn Wilson.

As Midnight Madness’ opening night film, “Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story” will premiere on Sept. 8 at 11:59 EST.

Daniel Radcliffe Was Cast as Weird Al Thanks to a Graham Norton Appearance (Video)
Also Read:
Daniel Radcliffe Was Cast as Weird Al Thanks to a Graham Norton Appearance (Video)

“For TIFF audiences in the know, the Discovery, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths programmes are where you’re rewarded for taking risks and being adventurous,” offered Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF. “Whether it’s the discovery of an audacious new auteur, a brilliant visionary work that reimagines storytelling or the most wicked cinematic experience you will ever have, this is where you will find it.”

Added section curator Peter Kuplowsky, “I also couldn’t have hoped for a more appropriate Opening Night film than Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — a beautifully deranged “biopic” made in the great Midnight movie tradition of challenging conventions and forging one’s own path, no matter how weird.”

Midnight Madness will also screen the North American premiere of “Pearl,” the prequel to A24 and Ti West’s slasher-horror pic “X.” The lineup will close out with the Canadian premiere of meta genre comedy “Leonor Will Never Die,” hailing from the Philippines.

Daniel Radcliffe Transforms Into ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in First Teaser for ‘Walk Hard’-Style Musical Biopic (Video)
Also Read:
Daniel Radcliffe Transforms Into ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in First Teaser for ‘Walk Hard’-Style Musical Biopic (Video)

Wavelengths, TIFF’s showcase for non-commercial and non-conforming works, will play eight features, 12 short programs and an exhibition. The lineup, which includes several world and North American premieres, spotlights artists from the U.S., Canada, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Brazil, Germany, Spain, the U.K., Switzerland, Venezuela, Palestine, Jordan and Mexico.

The Discovery category offers 23 works by first and second-time visionary filmmakers from all over the world. The program will kick off with the world premiere of Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection.”

Read below for the full list of films playing at Midnight Madness, Wavelengths and Discovery.

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Eric Appel | USA
World Premiere

The Blackening – Tim Story | USA
World Premiere

Pearl – Ti West | USA
North American Premiere

The People’s Joker – Vera Drew | USA
World Premiere

Project Wolf Hunting – Kim Hongsun | South Korea
World Premiere

Sick – John Hyams | USA
World Premiere

Sisu – Jalmari Helander | Finland
World Premiere

Venus – Jaume Balagueró | Spain
World Premiere

V/H/S 99 – Flying Lotus, Johannes Roberts, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Vanessa & Joseph Winter | USA
World Premiere

Leonor Will Never Die – Martika Ramirez Escobar | Philippines
Canadian Premiere

WAVELENGTHS

Features

Concrete Valley – Antoine Bourges | Canada
World Premiere

De Humani Corporis Fabrica – Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor | France, Switzerland
North American Premiere

Dry Ground Burning (Mato Seco em Chamas) – Joana Pimenta, Adirley Queirós | Portugal, Brazil
North American Premiere

Horse Opera – Moyra Davey | USA
Festival Premiere

Pacifiction – Albert Serra | France, Spain, Germany, Portugal
North American Premiere

Queens of the Qing Dynasty – Ashley McKenzie | Canada
North American Premiere

Unrest (Unrueh) – Cyril Schäublin | Switzerland
North American Premiere

Will-o’-the-Wisp (Fogo-Fátuo) – João Pedro Rodrigues | Portugal, France
North American Premiere

Shorts

After Work – Céline Condorelli, Ben Rivers | United Kingdom
North American Premiere

Bigger on the Inside – Angelo Madsen Minax | USA
World Premiere

EVENTIDE – Sharon Lockhart | USA
World Premiere

F1ghting Looks Different 2 Me Now – Fox Maxy | Mesa Grande Reservation/USA
Festival Premiere

Fata Morgana – Tacita Dean | United Kingdom, USA
Festival Premiere

Hors-titre – Wiame Haddad | France
North American Premiere

I Thought the World of You – Kurt Walker | Canada
North American Premiere

Moonrise – Vincent Grenier | USA, Canada
World Premiere

The Newest Olds – Pablo Mazzolo | Argentina, Canada
World Premiere

Puerta a Puerta – Jessica Sarah Rinland, Luis Arnías | Mexico, USA, Venezuela
International Premiere

The Time That Separates Us – Parastoo Anoushahpour | Canada, Jordan, Palestine
World Premiere

What Rules the Invisible – Tiffany Sia | USA
North American Premiere

Exhibition

Meriem Bennani: Life on the CAPS (2022) and 2 Lizards (2020)
The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, September 9–18

DISCOVERY

The Inspection – Elegance Bratton | USA
World Premiere

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe – Aitch Alberto | USA
World Premiere

Baby Ruby – Bess Wohl | USA
World Premiere

Carmen – Benjamin Millepied | Australia, France
World Premiere

Daughter of Rage (La Hija de todas las Rabias) – Laura Baumeister | Nicaragua
World Premiere

A Gaza Weekend – Basil Khalil | United Kingdom, Palestine
World Premiere

I Like Movies – Chandler Levack | Canada
World Premiere

A Long Break – Davit Pirtskhalava | Georgia
World Premiere

Pussy – Joseph Amenta | Canada
World Premiere

Return to Seoul – Davy Chou | South Korea, France, Germany, Belgium
International Premiere

ROSIE – Gail Maurice | Canada
World Premiere

Runner – Marian Mathias | USA, France, Germany
World Premiere

SHIMONI – Angela Wanjiku Wamai | Kenya
World Premiere

Snow and the Bear – Selcen Ergun | Turkey, Germany, Serbia
World Premiere

Something You Said Last Night – Luis De Filippis | Canada, Switzerland
World Premiere

Susie Searches – Sophie Kargman | USA
World Premiere

Sweet As – Jub Clerc | Australia
International Premiere

The Taste of Apples is Red – Ehab Tarabieh | Israel, Germany
World Premiere

This Place – V.T. Nayani | Canada
World Premiere

Unruly (Ustyrlig) – Malou Reymann | Denmark
World Premiere

Until Branches Bend – Sophie Jarvis | Canada
World Premiere

When Morning Comes – Kelly Fyffe-Marshall | Canada
World Premiere

The Young Arsonists – Sheila Pye | Canada
World Premiere

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP