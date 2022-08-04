“Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story” will make its world premiere at TIFF, leading the Midnight Madness program’s 10-film lineup.
Starring Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the film chronicles the career of the music and comedy icon. Directed by Eric Appel, who co-wrote with Yankovic himself, the cast of the Roku biopic also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Quinta Brunson and Rainn Wilson.
As Midnight Madness’ opening night film, “Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story” will premiere on Sept. 8 at 11:59 EST.
“For TIFF audiences in the know, the Discovery, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths programmes are where you’re rewarded for taking risks and being adventurous,” offered Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF. “Whether it’s the discovery of an audacious new auteur, a brilliant visionary work that reimagines storytelling or the most wicked cinematic experience you will ever have, this is where you will find it.”
Added section curator Peter Kuplowsky, “I also couldn’t have hoped for a more appropriate Opening Night film than Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — a beautifully deranged “biopic” made in the great Midnight movie tradition of challenging conventions and forging one’s own path, no matter how weird.”
Midnight Madness will also screen the North American premiere of “Pearl,” the prequel to A24 and Ti West’s slasher-horror pic “X.” The lineup will close out with the Canadian premiere of meta genre comedy “Leonor Will Never Die,” hailing from the Philippines.
Wavelengths, TIFF’s showcase for non-commercial and non-conforming works, will play eight features, 12 short programs and an exhibition. The lineup, which includes several world and North American premieres, spotlights artists from the U.S., Canada, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Brazil, Germany, Spain, the U.K., Switzerland, Venezuela, Palestine, Jordan and Mexico.
The Discovery category offers 23 works by first and second-time visionary filmmakers from all over the world. The program will kick off with the world premiere of Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection.”
Read below for the full list of films playing at Midnight Madness, Wavelengths and Discovery.
MIDNIGHT MADNESS
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Eric Appel | USA
World Premiere
The Blackening – Tim Story | USA
World Premiere
Pearl – Ti West | USA
North American Premiere
The People’s Joker – Vera Drew | USA
World Premiere
Project Wolf Hunting – Kim Hongsun | South Korea
World Premiere
Sick – John Hyams | USA
World Premiere
Sisu – Jalmari Helander | Finland
World Premiere
Venus – Jaume Balagueró | Spain
World Premiere
V/H/S 99 – Flying Lotus, Johannes Roberts, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Vanessa & Joseph Winter | USA
World Premiere
Leonor Will Never Die – Martika Ramirez Escobar | Philippines
Canadian Premiere
WAVELENGTHS
Features
Concrete Valley – Antoine Bourges | Canada
World Premiere
De Humani Corporis Fabrica – Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor | France, Switzerland
North American Premiere
Dry Ground Burning (Mato Seco em Chamas) – Joana Pimenta, Adirley Queirós | Portugal, Brazil
North American Premiere
Horse Opera – Moyra Davey | USA
Festival Premiere
Pacifiction – Albert Serra | France, Spain, Germany, Portugal
North American Premiere
Queens of the Qing Dynasty – Ashley McKenzie | Canada
North American Premiere
Unrest (Unrueh) – Cyril Schäublin | Switzerland
North American Premiere
Will-o’-the-Wisp (Fogo-Fátuo) – João Pedro Rodrigues | Portugal, France
North American Premiere
Shorts
After Work – Céline Condorelli, Ben Rivers | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Bigger on the Inside – Angelo Madsen Minax | USA
World Premiere
EVENTIDE – Sharon Lockhart | USA
World Premiere
F1ghting Looks Different 2 Me Now – Fox Maxy | Mesa Grande Reservation/USA
Festival Premiere
Fata Morgana – Tacita Dean | United Kingdom, USA
Festival Premiere
Hors-titre – Wiame Haddad | France
North American Premiere
I Thought the World of You – Kurt Walker | Canada
North American Premiere
Moonrise – Vincent Grenier | USA, Canada
World Premiere
The Newest Olds – Pablo Mazzolo | Argentina, Canada
World Premiere
Puerta a Puerta – Jessica Sarah Rinland, Luis Arnías | Mexico, USA, Venezuela
International Premiere
The Time That Separates Us – Parastoo Anoushahpour | Canada, Jordan, Palestine
World Premiere
What Rules the Invisible – Tiffany Sia | USA
North American Premiere
Exhibition
Meriem Bennani: Life on the CAPS (2022) and 2 Lizards (2020)
The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, September 9–18
DISCOVERY
The Inspection – Elegance Bratton | USA
World Premiere
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe – Aitch Alberto | USA
World Premiere
Baby Ruby – Bess Wohl | USA
World Premiere
Carmen – Benjamin Millepied | Australia, France
World Premiere
Daughter of Rage (La Hija de todas las Rabias) – Laura Baumeister | Nicaragua
World Premiere
A Gaza Weekend – Basil Khalil | United Kingdom, Palestine
World Premiere
I Like Movies – Chandler Levack | Canada
World Premiere
A Long Break – Davit Pirtskhalava | Georgia
World Premiere
Pussy – Joseph Amenta | Canada
World Premiere
Return to Seoul – Davy Chou | South Korea, France, Germany, Belgium
International Premiere
ROSIE – Gail Maurice | Canada
World Premiere
Runner – Marian Mathias | USA, France, Germany
World Premiere
SHIMONI – Angela Wanjiku Wamai | Kenya
World Premiere
Snow and the Bear – Selcen Ergun | Turkey, Germany, Serbia
World Premiere
Something You Said Last Night – Luis De Filippis | Canada, Switzerland
World Premiere
Susie Searches – Sophie Kargman | USA
World Premiere
Sweet As – Jub Clerc | Australia
International Premiere
The Taste of Apples is Red – Ehab Tarabieh | Israel, Germany
World Premiere
This Place – V.T. Nayani | Canada
World Premiere
Unruly (Ustyrlig) – Malou Reymann | Denmark
World Premiere
Until Branches Bend – Sophie Jarvis | Canada
World Premiere
When Morning Comes – Kelly Fyffe-Marshall | Canada
World Premiere
The Young Arsonists – Sheila Pye | Canada
World Premiere