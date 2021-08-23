The CW’s ‘Wellington Paranormal’ and ‘Dead Pixels’ Both Draw a 0.0 Rating

”Big Brother“ and ”Celebrity Family Feud“ duke it out atop Sunday leaderboard

ABC and CBS tied for first place in the key ratings demo. “Big Brother” was the only original show on CBS’s primetime schedule. ABC aired three hours of originals and one repeat.

The CW had a rough Sunday, with both “Wellington Paranormal” and “Dead Pixels” settling for 0.0 ratings last night. Up much higher on the Nielsen leaderboard were ABC and CBS, which pitted “Celebrity Family Feud” vs. “Big Brother.”

NBC and Fox both aired all reruns on Sunday. The CW was all original programming.

ABC and CBS tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. CBS was second with 3.7 million total viewers.

For ABC, following an “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat, “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 posted a 0.6 rating and 4.5 million total viewers. At 9, “The Chase” had a 0.5 rating and 3.7 million total viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 got a 0.5 rating and 3.1 million total viewers.

For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 drew a 1.0 rating and 3.9 million total viewers. The reality TV competition was bookended by encores of “60 Minutes Presents,” “The Equalizer” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1.8 million. NBC aired reruns of “Family Game Night” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 641,000. Fox aired repeats of “Lego Masters,” “The Simpsons,” “The Great North,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy.”

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 324,000. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 456,000 total viewers. At 9, “Wellington Paranormal” settled for a 0.0 rating and 216,000 total viewers. “Dead Pixels” at 10 had the same 0.0 rating, and got just 170,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen ratings for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.