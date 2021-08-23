The CW’s ‘Wellington Paranormal’ and ‘Dead Pixels’ Both Draw a 0.0 Rating

”Big Brother“ and ”Celebrity Family Feud“ duke it out atop Sunday leaderboard

The CW had a rough Sunday, with both “Wellington Paranormal” and “Dead Pixels” settling for 0.0 ratings last night. Up much higher on the Nielsen leaderboard were ABC and CBS, which pitted “Celebrity Family Feud” vs. “Big Brother.”

ABC and CBS tied for first place in the key ratings demo. “Big Brother” was the only original show on CBS’s primetime schedule. ABC aired three hours of originals and one repeat.

