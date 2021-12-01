“Bachelor” Nation is about to flip over this news: Wells Adams is set to host a new pizza-making competition series at Hulu titled “Best in Dough.”

Here’s the official description for the the 10-episode unscripted series, courtesy of the streaming service:

In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza. “Best In Dough” brings together pizza-obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for $10,000. Fire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on!

“Bachelor” franchise fan-favorite Adams will host the series, which will feature Chef Daniele Uditi of Pizzana as head judge, as well as Chef Millie Peartree, comedian and food influencer Eunji Kim and baker Bryan Ford as fellow judges.

“Best in Dough” is executive produced by Alfred Street Industries’ Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe and Cat Sullivan, with Sullivan serving as showrunner. Additional executive producers incude Candace Nelson and Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, as well as Majordomo Media’s Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher Chen.

The series joins a growing slate of food programming at Hulu, which includes titles like Padma Lakshmi’s “Taste the Nation” and David Chang’s “The Next Thing You Eat.”

Adams is best known from his time on “The Bachelor” franchise, where he first appeared as a fan favorite on season 12 of “The Bachelorette.” He wasn’t chosen by Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher, but his time with the dating-series continued, with him returning to host dates with the contestants in future seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” On the recent seventh season of “Bachelor In Paradise,” he acted as master of ceremonies, guest host and, once again, bartender.

He also previously hosted a weekly “The Bachelor” recap segment on “Good Morning America’s” third hour and did red carpet duty for E!, as a host of the pre-show for The Emmy, Golden Globes, Grammy’s and Oscars.

Adams is represented by Good Fear Content and Miloknay/Weiner.