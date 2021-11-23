Anne Burrell’s beloved competition “Worst Cooks in America” has been renewed for two more seasons at Food Network as part of a new, exclusive multiyear deal the celebrity chef has signed with the Discovery owned-cable channel, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Under the new pact, Food Network will make “at least two more cycles” of “Worst Cooks in America,” with the next up being Season 23. That installment, which will feature longtime host Burrell joined by Cliff Crooks (stepping in as her new co-host following Michael Symon’s turn on Season 22) is set to debut with a 90-minute episode on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c. However, Discovery+ subscribers will be able to access the “Worst Cooks” season premiere a week early on Dec. 29.

Per Food Network, “In the upcoming season, Anne is joined for the first time by Chef Cliff Crooks to lead the newest batch of twelve culinary nightmares though a rigorous boot camp in their quest to become kitchen masters. While some recruits are total strangers, this time there are married couples, long-lost cousins and a pair of drag artist best friends among those battling to improve their horrific cooking skills. With the red team led by Anne and blue by Cliff, this season begins in a twilight zone dimension of overcooked food, bad knife cuts and atrocious flavors – but the journey to kitchen success kicks off as soon as the recruits walk through the doors. The challenges are bigger and bolder than ever, from an outrageous culinary warriors game to a beach-themed cooking relay to a dessert wonderland scavenger hunt. In the end, only the most improved recruit is awarded a $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their mentor.”

The “Worst Cooks in America” Season 23 recruits include: married couple Eddie and Kara Anderson (Leitchfield, Kentucky); married couple Bianca Bencosme and Hector Peralta (York, Pennsylvania); drag artists and best friends Marti Cummings and Peachez Iman-Cummings (New York, New York); best friends Hilda Ike (Kissimmee, Florida) and Deneise White (Poinciana, Florida); Al Kingswriter (Tony, Wisconsin); Melody Moore (Atlanta, Georgia); and long-lost cousins Angie Padilla (San Jose, California) and Cheyenne Loomis (London, Kentucky).

In 2021, “Worst Cooks” reached more than 7 million viewers ages 2 and up, and the series is currently ranked among Food Network’s top five programs of the year.

“Anne has been an integral part of the success of ‘Worst Cooks’ from the very beginning. She is an exceptional talent – in the kitchen and onscreen – and we are thrilled to continue working together,” Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content at Discovery Inc., said. “And we knew pairing Anne with newcomer Cliff Crooks would make for one of the freshest and most fun seasons yet.”

Burrell added: “I am super excited to announce my multi-year deal with Food Network, which has been my extended family for almost two decades. I have the greatest time hosting ‘Worst Cooks in America’ and look forward to teaching our contestants and viewers on this show, as well as other series, how to cook like rock stars. There is so much incredible content in the works – stay tuned!”

On the premiere episode of “Worst Cooks in America” Season 23, “Anne and Cliff have their work cut out for them as they welcome the kitchen chaos, food fumbles and culinary confusion of the twelve new boot camp recruits. While some of the competitors know each other, they are all strangers to the culinary arts. To start the competition, the recruits must cook a loved one’s favorite dish to show their skills, or lack thereof, in the kitchen. For the main dish challenge, they must replicate Anne and Cliff’s takes on a surf and turf dinner – and the mentors are shocked by the disastrous results, but still must pick their teams.”

According to Food Network, upcoming episodes of Season 23 of “Worst Cooks” will include “a gladiator-style arena challenge, Mad Hatter-inspired tea party and the return of fan-favorite game Remote Control Chef.”

The finale, which will air Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c, will see the two most improved recruits put their culinary skills to the test and serve a three-course restaurant-quality meal to a panel of food experts. After a blind taste test, judges Matt Abdoo, Kwame Onwuachi and Millie Peartree decide who wins $25,000 and bragging rights for their team leader.

Need something to tide you over until the new season premiere? Readers can get an exclusive extended look at Anne and Cliff’s boot camp demos at FoodNetwork.com/WorstCooks.

“Worst Cooks in America” is produced by Objective Media Group America and All3 Media America.