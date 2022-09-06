The first teaser trailer for Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s Netflix film “Wendell & Wild” is here to deliver ample thrills and chills just in time for Halloween.

Directed by the filmmaker behind “Coraline” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the original Netflix stop-motion animation feature stars comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers who haunt the dreams of a teenage girl.

The trailer opens with Kat (Lyric Ross) walking into a church, where she and Raul (Sam Zelaya) assist the demon-busting Sister Helly (Angela Bassett). “Kat: time to face your demons,” she commands, as reality melts into a dream where Kat’s parents are taken away from her, shadows morph into disturbing shapes and everyone’s eyes glow green.

The mischevious force behind these nightmares turn out to be Wendell (Key) and Wild (Peele), a scheming set of brother demons. With Kat’s help, they plan to take down Sister Helly before she can have them exorcized.

“Everyone’s got demons; mine have names,” she says in voiceover.

There’s plenty fans of Selick’s earlier films will find familiar in the strange creatures, ghost-like monsters and settings bursting with detail. Co-written with Peele, “Wendell & Wild” is sure to feature some of the horror maestro’s signature chops for comedy and creative scares in equal measure. James Hong, Ving Rhames and Ramona Young also lend their voices to the cast.

“Wendell & Wild” will release in select theaters Oct. 21 before its Netflix premiere on Oct. 28.

Watch the trailer above.