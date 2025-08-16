Wendell Pierce Shuts Down Idea of Remaking ‘The Wire’

Despite the pleas from some fans, “The Wire” doesn’t need to be remade or rebooted, star Wendell Pierce told Collider at the premiere of “Superman” in July. As he put it, “‘The Wire’ is something that is classic.”

Pierce continued, “What makes it classic [is] it speaks to, it spoke to the audience then, it speaks to us now, it will speak to audiences long after it’s over.”

The series, which debuted on HBO in June 2002, was great because of “the cautionary tale that it was, the fact that it lets people know there’s an ugly side of human nature,” he added.

Those themes remain relevant today, Pierce added. “We’re seeing that demonstrated today. I mean, as we stand here on wonderful beautiful Hollywood Boulevard, they have American secret police who raided MacArthur Park today with guns drawn on citizens for no reason.”

The series was especially “poignant,” he added, because it prompted viewers to grapple with a key question: “What kind of society do we want to be part of?”

Pierce’s words echoed those of Michael B. Jordan, who appeared in all 12 episodes of the show’s first season in 2002. While promoting “Sinners” this year, Jordan said of the series, “I would love to see that just remain, you know, without a reboot, without a recast, any of that stuff. Just leave it. Leave it where it is. I mean, maybe I’m biased because I’m a part of it, you know what I’m saying. I don’t want to see ‘The Wire’ rebooted at all.”