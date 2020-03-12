In the first trailer for “Blush” (formerly “Imaginary Order”), Wendi McLendon-Covey plays a woman whose seemingly tidy suburban life begins to unravel as she becomes enmeshed with a neighboring family.

The film stars McLendon-Covey as Cathy, a mother and wife who has given up her career to be the perfect stay-at-home mom, but as her daughter begins to push her away and her husband seems to no longer connect with her, she becomes enthralled and involved with the messy lives of a neighboring family, causing the order in her life to collapse.

Written and directed by Debra Eisenstadt, “Imaginary Order” premiered at Sundance in 2019 in the U.S. Drama category of the festival. Eisenstadt drew on her experiences and fears as a mother for the film.

Also Read: Wendi McLendon-Covey Says People With the Tidiest Lives 'Are All a Bunch of Freaks' (Video)

“My takeaway was, the people who have the seemingly tidiest life are all a bunch of freaks, to put it succinctly,” McLendon-Covey told TheWrap’s Trey Williams at Sundance. “Take that Marie Kondo.”

“Blush” will be released on April 10 in select theaters and on demand. Christine Woods, Max Burkholder, Steve Little, Catherine Curtin, Kate Alberts and Graham Sibley also star.

Eisenstadt produced alongside Timur Bekbosunov, Peter Wong and Cosmos Kiindarius.

Watch the trailer above.