Wendi McLendon-Covey, who’s played ’80s matriarch Beverly Goldberg on ABC’s “The Goldbergs” for the past 10 years, will lead the cast of hospital comedy “St. Denis Medical,” TheWrap confirmed on Friday.

NBC has ordered a pilot from “Superstore” writers and Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, with Ruben Fleischer set to direct.

The series is a mockumentary with McLendon-Covey as the frustrated Executive Director of an underfunded and understaffed hospital in Oregon where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

“The Goldbergs” wraps its 10th and final season on May 3. For her role as the gung-ho, sweater-obsessed Beverly, McLendon-Covey received two Critics Choice TV nominations. She held down the fort behind the scenes as lead and executive producer and in front of the camera as the show bid farewell to two major characters following the 2021 death of George Segal who played, Albert “Pops” Solomon, and the 2022 exit of Jeff Garlin, who played Beverly’s husband, Murray.

McLendon-Covey is repped by UTA, her manager Gladys Gonzalez and attorney David Krintzman. She currently appears opposite Owen Wilson in the movie “Paint.” Her other films include “Bridesmaids,” “Hello, My Name is Doris,” and “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” She began her TV career as a regular on “Reno 911!”

Spitzer will executive produce “St. Denis Medical” through his Universal TV-based Spitzer Holding Company alongside Ledgin and Simon Heuer, Head of TV Development at Spitzer Holding Company. Universal Television is the studio.

