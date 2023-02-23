“The Goldbergs” is coming to an end after 10 seasons on ABC, according to reports. The ’80s-set half-hour comedy was based on creator Adam F. Goldberg’s childhood experiences.

With over 200 episodes and a decade-long run, the series — which follows the title family in a Pennsylvania town — has earned the distinction of being the longest-running live-action network comedy series currently airing.

“The Goldbergs” stars Wendi McLendon-Covey (who also serves as executive producer), Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia. Jeff Garlin previously starred, but was ousted after an investigation into unspecified on-set behavior.

Deadline first reported the news.