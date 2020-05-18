Wendy Williams to Take Hiatus From Talk Show for Health Reasons

Wendy Williams is taking another break from filming her daytime talk show, citing fatigue related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the show described the decision to take time off as a precautionary measure recommended by a doctor.

Williams will be “will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” the spokesperson said. “We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

Williams has taken multiple health-related breaks from the show in the past, most recently in early 2019.

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism and can result in fatigue and muscle weakness, as well as pain and inflammation around the eyes. Williams first revealed her diagnosis in 2018, after several on-air incidents in which she appeared to lose focus or slur her words. Shortly after, she took a three-week break from the show.

Like other talk show hosts, Wendy Williams has been taping an at-home version of her show since April.