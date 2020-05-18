Wendy Williams to Take Hiatus From Talk Show for Health Reasons

Wendy Williams is taking another break from filming her daytime talk show, citing fatigue related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the show described the decision to take time off as a precautionary measure recommended by a doctor.
Williams will be “will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” the spokesperson said. “We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”
Williams has taken multiple health-related breaks from the show in the past, most recently in early 2019.
Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism and can result in fatigue and muscle weakness, as well as pain and inflammation around the eyes. Williams first revealed her diagnosis in 2018, after several on-air incidents in which she appeared to lose focus or slur her words. Shortly after, she took a three-week break from the show.
Like other talk show hosts, Wendy Williams has been taping an at-home version of her show since April.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "Pokemon Journeys The Series" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, June 12 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Love, Victor" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 52
Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.