Focus Reteams With Wes Anderson for ‘The Phoenician Scheme,’ Sets May Release Date

Focus Features has landed the worldwide distribution rights to “The Phoenician Scheme,” the next film from Wes Anderson, and will release the movie in May, the company announced on Tuesday.

In addition to directing, Anderson wrote the script with the story co-written by Roman Coppola. The deal marks the third major collaboration between Focus, Anderson, and Indian Paintbrush, who also partnered on Anderson’s most recent feature, “Asteroid City,” and the 2012 hit “Moonrise Kingdom,” which were both written by Anderson and Coppola.

Focus will distribute the film domestically with a limited release on May 30, 2025 and wide expansion on June 6. Universal Pictures International is handling international distribution.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, “The Phoenician Scheme” centers on the story of a family and a family business.

The film stars Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe; Mia Threapleton as Sister Liesl, his daughter/a nun; Michael Cera as Bjorn Lund, their tutor. Additional cast includes Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The film was produced by Anderson for his American Empirical Pictures banner alongside longtime collaborators Steven Rales of Indian Paintbrush, Jeremy Dawson, and John Peet. The movie was filmed in Germany in association with Studio Babelsberg.