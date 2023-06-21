Bryan Cranston described Wes Anderson as “the least Texas Texan that you’ve ever met,” when “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen asked the “Breaking Bad” actor about working with the “Asteroid City” director.

“Maybe Austin,” host Andy Cohen interrupted.

“More like Paris,” fellow guest Maya Hawke interjected, in video you can see below.

Cranston went on to describe Anderson as a director and as a person, summarizing what makes so many A-list stars want to work with the filmmaker.

“He is a lovely, vulnerable, wonderful, kind, generous man,” Cranston said. “And that’s why everybody wants to work with him. Not just because of the films he creates and writes and directs but also the experience we’ve had with him making the film. Every single night, there’s a communal dining situation where every actor and crew member is there and we’re sharing wine and stories and fears and happiness and family issues and things. It’s part of an acting company that feels so comfortable for us.”

“Asteroid City” marks Anderson’s 11th feature film, starring Steve Carrell (who replaced Bill Murray when he got COVID), Tom Hanks, Scarlet Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Margot Robbie, Jeffrey Wright, Edward Norton, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, Adrien Brody, Hong Chau, Sophia Lillis, Jarvis Cocker, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Matt Dillon and Rita Wilson in addition to Hawke and Cranston.

The film follows a playwright (Adrien Brody) whose fictional play watches a father (Jason Schwartzman) bring his technology-addicted family to rural Asteroid City to participate in a stargazing activity. Adrien Brody portrays the play’s director. Jeff Goldblum appears as an alien in the 1955-set film.

The film opens widely in theaters Friday.