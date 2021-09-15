‘West Side Story’ Trailer: Rachel Zegler’s Maria Sees Ansel Elgort’s Tony for the First Time (Video)

The second, fuller trailer for Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” dropped Wednesday morning, depicting the first magical meeting between starcrossed lovers Maria (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort).

Maria sets eyes upon Tony at the school dance and there’s instant chemistry, but the young woman, newly arrived in New York City from Puerto Rico, is warned about falling in love with a “gringo.”

“Tonight is about family. The first gringo boy who smiles at you (POW!),” her brother Bernardo tells Maria in the trailer.

“West Side Story” retells the classic tale of “Romeo and Juliet” through the story of young lovers amid fierce gang rivalries in 1957 New York City.

In addition to Zegler and Elgort, “West Side Story” stars Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works.

Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers. Moreno won her Oscar for playing Anita in the original film from 1961, which was directed by Robert Wise, starred Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer and won Best Picture as well as nine other Oscars.

Spielberg directs off a screenplay by Tony Kushner, who also serves as executive producer. “West Side Story” has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show, with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

The film opens in theaters via 20th Century Studios on December 10. You can check out a few other gorgeous stills from Spielberg’s film in the trailer below.

Watch the new trailer above.

