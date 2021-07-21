‘Westworld’ Season 4 to Pause Production Over Positive COVID Test

HBO will pause production on the fourth season of “Westworld” following a positive COVID-19 test result, TheWrap has learned.

According to an individual familiar with the situation, a member of the production tested positive and is in isolation. Production will continue through this week, but the Warner Bros. Television-produced drama will shut down for two days next week.

HBO declined to comment.

“Westworld” is just the latest series forced to shut down production as COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the world. The 10th season of FX’s “American Horror Story” was forced to pause earlier this week, and a number of major U.K. productions have also been hit as that country’s government continues to loosen regulations.

Netflix’s film adaptation of the “Matilda” musical, the second season of “Bridgerton” and the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” — all of which are filming in the U.K. — have been hit with COVID cases in the last week and were forced to temporarily shut down.

On Monday, Hollywood unions and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers announced a new agreement on revised safety protocols which, among other things, will allow productions to mandate vaccines for cast and crew.