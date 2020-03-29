‘Westworld': Which Host Is in Charlotte Hale’s Body?

(We’ve got spoilers ahead for the March 29 of “Westworld” on HBO.)
One of the biggest mysteries of “Westworld” Season 3 is not something introduced in the premiere episode, but rather something that piqued our interest last season that is clearly going to be “a thing” this time out. I’m referring to the mystery of the identities of the hosts that Dolores, wearing the Charlotte Hale body at the time, smuggled out of the Westworld park at the end of Season 2.
One of them is, obviously, Bernard, who is living in his own body as Season 3 begins. But Dolores took four other “pearls” as well, and we don’t have a clue whose minds live in them. We just know she has already put at least two of them in new host bodies to take the place of real humans. One went inside a replica of Martin Connells (Tommy Flanagan), the security chief for Liam Dempsey (John Gallagher Jr), who runs Incite. And the other went inside the Charlotte Hale body that Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) built last season.
The mystery of those pearls has haunted us for the nearly two years that have passed since “Westworld” Season 2 ended. And while the Season 3 premiere didn’t really give us any clues about who is in either of those bodies, episode 3 let us finally spend some time with this new Charlotte. While the episode did not reveal her identity, we got some clues this week.
There’s two main clues here, as I see it. First, when she and Dolores meet up this week, Dolores says she chose her to inhabit Charlotte because she trusts her, and there’s not a long list of folks who qualify there — though that could just be something she said to try to boost this new Charlotte’s confidence. And second, this Host seems to be struggling with the deception, so whoever it is might not be the smoothest character. Though that might be a bit of a stretch — Hosts are people too, and if you just tossed your mind into a completely different body I bet you’d struggle too.
The problem we have at the moment is that these “clues” are so vague and open to interpretation that it’s tough to know if they mean anything. If I had to say that we knew anything for sure, it would be just that Dolores and this mystery Host clearly new each other before, and didn’t hate each other. And also that she’s not someone who made it to the Valley Beyond at the end of Season 2.
So that eliminates Teddy right off the bat, unless Dolores made a copy of his pearl before sending him off into that virtual sunset. And it’s not Maeve, since she’s got her own thing going on with Serac (Vincent Cassel). In terms of temperament and demeanor in the scene with Dolores, the character that the new Charlotte reminds me of the most is actually Dolores’s father. Beyond him and Teddy, the only other Host that I would think qualify for Dolores’s trust is Angela (Talulah Riley), but she blew herself up last season. But maybe they backed up her pearl before that — her whole suicide bombing thing was a little bit odd, because none of the other “awakened” Hosts made that sort of permadeath sacrifice.
And beyond Angela, there just aren’t a ton of options left in general. Just maybe Hector, or Armistice, or Clementine. Nobody else really comes to mind as legitimate possibilities, though who knows what Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have up their sleeves. Season 3 has appeared entirely too straightforward thus far, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time until they pull the rug out from under us in a big way.
