Writers Guild to Meet Tuesday With Studios Over Latest Contract Offer

The Writers Guild of America is set to meet once again with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Tuesday with a response to the studios’ latest offer on a collective bargaining agreement that could end the writers’ strike that has lasted over 100 days.

Two individuals, one on each side of the labor divide, tell TheWrap that the WGA and AMPTP are set to meet after the guild’s negotiating committee spent the weekend pouring over the studios’ latest offer, which is said to have proposals linked to all the major issues that the WGA wants addressed in its next contract.

Key among those issues are rules regarding writers room staffing to ensure that staff writers remain employed through the duration of production, streaming residuals, restrictions against artificial intelligence use in writing and additional payment for feature film writers for any requested script revisions.

One source on the WGA side says there has been progress compared to the failed talks held between the two sides back in April, while a studio insider says there is “cautious optimism” that a deal could be reached.

Representatives for the WGA and AMPTP did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Both sides have been on a media blackout since last Friday, when the two sides last met to discuss the AMPTP’s latest counterproposal.

If the WGA and AMPTP can successfully reach a deal that can be presented to writers for a ratification vote, the AMPTP is expected to then turn its attention to SAG-AFTRA, which has been on strike for the past five weeks.

Studio insiders have told TheWrap that the AMPTP sought to reach a deal with WGA first as TV divisions at the legacy studios wished to get writers back to work to salvage some of the upcoming TV season, which they say would consist of shorter episode orders even if scripts start getting written again by early September.

But the WGA says in memos to members that it has warned the AMPTP that many writers will want to stay on the picket lines until SAG-AFTRA also receives a deal, and is seeking labor protections for those guild members. It remains to be seen whether such protections will be included as part of any final tentative agreement.

