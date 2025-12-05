WGA Calls for Netflix’s Warner Bros. Discovery Deal to Be Blocked: ‘What Antitrust Laws Were Designed to Prevent’

The Writers Guild of America West and Writers Guild of America East jointly denounced Netflix’s $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on Friday, calling for the impending merger to be blocked.

“The world’s largest streaming company swallowing one of its biggest competitors is what antitrust laws were designed to prevent,” the unions’ statement read.

“The outcome would eliminate jobs, push down wages, worsen conditions for all entertainment workers, raise prices for consumers and reduce the volume and diversity of content for all viewers,” it continued. “Industry workers along with the public are already impacted by only a few powerful companies maintaining tight control over what consumers can watch on television, on streaming, and in theaters. This merger must be blocked.”

The WGA joined a chorus of entertainment unions and figures across Hollywood and politics voicing growing concern over Netflix’s acquisition, despite WBD CEO David Zaslav arguing Friday that his deal with the streamer “reflects the realities of an industry undergoing generational change” and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos claiming, “We are running full speed towards regulatory approval.”

“Producers are rightfully concerned about Netflix’s intended acquisition of one our industry’s most storied and meaningful studios,” the Producers Guild of America said in a Friday morning statement. “For the last century, the entertainment industry has employed millions of Americans, delighted audiences and showcased the very best of our nation at home and abroad.”

“As we navigate dynamic times of economic and technological change, our industry, together with policymakers, must find a way forward that protects producers’ livelihoods and real theatrical distribution, and that fosters creativity, promotes opportunities for workers and artists, empowers consumers with choices, and upholds freedom of speech,” it continued. “This is the test that the Netflix deal must pass. Our legacy studios are more than content libraries – within their vaults are the character and culture of our nation.”

The Directors Guild of America also released a statement late on Thursday shortly after news of the merger broke that the historic deal raises “significant concerns” for the organization. The DGA will be meeting with Netflix to outline its worries and understand Netflix’s vision for the future.

“While we undertake this due diligence we will not be commenting further,” the DGA statement concluded.

