WGA East Members Ratify New Contract With CBS News Streaming

The Writers Guild of America East has ratified a new union contract with CBS News Streaming.

The new agreement includes board pay increases of 3% in each of the contract’s three years with the first increase retroactive to March 10, an increase to all salary minimums, a $500 ratification bonus for all employees, and further benefit improvements for the 58 members of the CBS News Streaming bargaining unit.

CBS News Streaming must respond to vacation requests within specific deadlines, provide a 30-day notice period before management may change the hybrid work model and improve extra pay and comp time for individuals working between 11 and 13 hours and over 13 hours. The agreement will also grant up to $100 per day in commuter reimbursements for work ending on or after 10 p.m. or starting on or before 6 a.m. and an increase in flex days from 2 per year to 3 per year starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

In addition, the new contract will make digital associates eligible for producing fees after 40 segments, down from 50, clarify that senior producer fees apply to work as an executive producer and allow for the formation of a committee to discuss joining the CBS National Agreement.

“We are pleased to have reached a deal with CBS that recognizes the value that Guild members bring to CBS News Streaming by providing fair pay increases, better compensation for long days and extra work, and a better work-life balance, among other gains,” the CBS News Streaming Bargaining Unit said in a statement.

The latest agreement comes after CBS News Streaming became the first live-streaming news network to win a collective bargaining agreement in 2020.

“As the broadcast news industry continues to expand onto additional platforms, we are proud to represent newsroom employees at CBS News Streaming, which streams content online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” WGAE executive director Lowell Peterson added. “This second contract builds on gains we made with these members shortly after they first organized with us a few years ago.”